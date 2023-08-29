        <
          Rugby World Cup 2023: rolling injury coverage

          • ESPN
          Aug 28, 2023, 09:34 PM ET

          Check out all the injuries and player replacements for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

          - Rugby World Cup 2023: Squads | Fixtures | Injuries | Podcast

          Rolling injury coverage:

          Argentina:

          Ignacio Calles, ruptured ACL, ruled out of World Cup

          England:

          Anthony Watson, ruled out with calf injury; Jonny May called up

          Elliot Daly reportedly ruled out

          Jack van Poortvliet, ankle injury; Alex Mitchell called in as replacement.

          France:

          Romain Ntamack, ACL injury; Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy inline as replacements.

          Ireland:

          Cian Healy ruled out with calf injury; Jeremy Loughman brought in

          Japan:

          James Moore, withdrawn with conditioning issues; replaced by uncapped Amanaki Saumaki.

          New Zealand:

          Tyrel Lomax, leg gash requiring 30 stitches, unlikely World Cup opener vs. France