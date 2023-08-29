Rugby World Cup 2023: rolling injury coverage

Check out all the injuries and player replacements for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.
Rolling injury coverage:
Argentina:
Ignacio Calles, ruptured ACL, ruled out of World Cup
England:
Anthony Watson, ruled out with calf injury; Jonny May called up
Elliot Daly reportedly ruled out
Jack van Poortvliet, ankle injury; Alex Mitchell called in as replacement.
France:
Romain Ntamack, ACL injury; Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy inline as replacements.
Ireland:
Cian Healy ruled out with calf injury; Jeremy Loughman brought in
Japan:
James Moore, withdrawn with conditioning issues; replaced by uncapped Amanaki Saumaki.
New Zealand:
Tyrel Lomax, leg gash requiring 30 stitches, unlikely World Cup opener vs. France