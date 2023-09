Rugby World Cup Week 1 preview: latest team lists, predictions

On the eve of tournament kick-off, the ESPN Scrum Reset crew and Rugby World Cup historian Lance Peatey name their winners in France. (1:56)

The countdown is over, the 2023 Rugby World Cup has finally arrived with hosts France to launch the tournament with one of the biggest and most anticipated opening matches against the All Blacks in Paris.

The blockbuster opening weekend continues with Australia, Italy and Ireland all taking to the pitch for their opening matches, while three headline clashes will also take place, with England facing Argentina, Scotland taking on South Africa, and Wales against Fiji to close out the weekend. Read ahead for team lists and previews.

Friday, September 8

France vs. New Zealand, Stade de France, Paris (9:15p.m. local / 5:15am AEST / 8:15pm GMT)

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villiere, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont, Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros, Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Reda Wardi.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent, Maxime Lucu, Arthur Vincent, Melvyn Jaminet.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Telea, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Dalton Papali'i, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku

Verdict:

Tip:

Anton Lienert-Brown of the All Blacks. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Saturday, September 9

Italy vs. Namibia, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint Etienne (1p.m. local / 9p.m. AEST / 12p.m. GMT)

Italy:

Namibia: Divan Rossouw, Gerswin Mouton, Johan Deysel (captain), Danco Burger, JC Greyling, Tiaan Swanepoel, Damian Stevens, Richard Hardwick, Johan Retief, Wian Conradie, Tjiuee Uanivi, Adriaan Ludick, Aranos Coetzee, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Desiderius Sethie.

Replacements: Louis van der Westhuizen, Jason Benade, Casper Viviers, Tiaan de Klerk, Prince Gaoseb, Jacques Theron, Andre van der Berg, Le Roux Malan

Verdict:

Tip:

Ireland vs. Romania, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux (3:30p.m. local/ 9:30p.m. AEST / 2:30p.m. GMT)

Ireland:

Romania:

Verdict:

Tip:

Australia vs. Georgia, Stade de France, Paris (6p.m. local / 2a.m. AEST / 5p.m. GMT)

Australia:

Georgia:

Verdict:

Tip: