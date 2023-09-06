On the eve of tournament kick-off, the ESPN Scrum Reset crew and Rugby World Cup historian Lance Peatey name their winners in France. (1:56)

New Zealand midfielder Jordie Barrett is in doubt for the World Cup opener against France while battling knee soreness, while Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi is also in doubt after he failed to complete parts of training on Tuesday.

Barrett, who has proved a revelation at inside centre this season after shifting forward, had not trained this week in the lead up to Friday's game at Stade de France, All Blacks assistant coach Scott Mcleod said.

"He's had the night off and the day off today," Mcleod told New Zealand media from training in Lyon.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023: Squads | Schedule | Podcast | Injuries

"We'll have to see how he wakes up tomorrow. He'll have an assessment before (training) to see where he's at, and we'll go from there."

Meanwhile Kerevi failed to take part in the warm-up ahead of the Wallabies' biggest session if the week in the lead up to their World Cup opener against Georgia on Sunday morning [AEST].

In the 15-minute window reporters were allowed to take photos and video during the session Kerevi was the only player of the 33-man squad not to take part and was later spotted sitting in the dugout without his boots as the session got underway.

Jordie Barrett broke the Wallabies' hearts in 2022 in Melbourne, his late try securing a hugely controversial win at Marvel Stadium WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

The 29-year-old has been dealing with a hand injury since Australia's 23-20 Bledisloe Cup loss in Dunedin and did not take part in the Wallabies' final warm-up 41-17 thrashing to France last month.

The All Blacks meanwhile suffered their worst ever Test defeat with the recent 35-7 drubbing by South Africa at Twickenham, having won all four previous tests in 2023.

Mcleod said the players were more switched on at camp after the Springboks setback.

"Their ears have been open a lot more, they've searched a lot deeper in terms of their execution and understanding of what they have to do, and they want to build to a level they want to play at," he said.

"The legacy of the jersey means a great deal to the players, and they don't want to let that down.

"From my knowledge of All Blacks teams, when they lose, they hurt a lot," he added.

"They don't like losing and want to rectify it.

"That will be our motivation first and foremost, that's what we've been building towards, and France just adds to that motivation in terms of being the host nation, and one of our great opponents."