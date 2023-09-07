On the eve of tournament kick-off, the ESPN Scrum Reset crew and Rugby World Cup historian Lance Peatey name their winners in France. (1:56)

PARIS -- Ben Donaldson will start at fullback for the Wallabies' Rugby World Cup opener, with coach Eddie Jones looking to shore up his side's goal kicking options for the Stade de France clash with Georgia.

Donaldson's inclusion ahead of incumbent Andrew Kellaway was the only surprise in an otherwise predictable starting XV that will have to manage sweltering conditions in Paris on Saturday afternoon.

The temperature is expected to top out at 35 degrees Celsius in the mid-afternoon, with conditions to be only slightly cooler come the 5.45p.m. local kick-off.

"The Rugby World Cup is the biggest stage in the world and the players can see the opportunity that's ahead of them over the next eight weeks," Jones said.

"With the youngest team at the Rugby World Cup the excitement level in the group is high and we've had a good preparation for the tournament working hard on our game.

"All 20 teams are at the starting line now and it's important we get off to a fast start against Georgia on Saturday night."

Jones, meanwhile, has opted for Richie Arnold in the second-row alongside skipper Will Skelton, while powerhouse prop Taniela Tupou came through his 67-minute return in the loss to France a fortnight ago to retain his spot at tighthead prop for what will be his 50th Test cap.

The back-row is unchanged while the return of Samu Kerevi and winger Marika Koroibete, at the expense of Lalakai Foketi and Suliasi Vunivalu, are the other changes to the backline.

Ben Donaldson (R) laughs with Samu Kerevi at a Wallabies training session. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Kerevi had been in some doubt for the Georgia game but the inside centre trained fully on Wednesday to prove his fitness after he suffered a broken hand in Bledisloe II.

Both Foketi and Vunivalu have dropped back to the bench in a 5-3 split, with Nic White offering scrum-half cover for Tate McDermott ahead of Issak Fines-Leleiwasa. Props Blake Schoupp and Zane Nonggorr, hooker Matt Faessler and back-rowers Langi Gleeson and Rob Leota complete the replacements.

The Wallabies haven't lost a World Cup opener since they were defeated by South Africa way back in 1995. They were put to the test four years ago in Sapporo by Fiji, before running away to a comfortable victory in the second half.

Georgia are a team on the improve, but the stifling heat is unlikely to play in their favour.

AUSTRALIA:

Ben Donaldson, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Will Skelton, Richie Arnold, Taniela Tupou, Dave Porecki, Angus Bell.

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson, Nic White, Lalakai Foketi, Suliasi Vunivalu.