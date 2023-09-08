Rugby World Cup Daily: Parisian party underway after France's opening win

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones discusses his response to comments from the crowd questioning his loyalty, and the attitude he wants the team to channel. (1:17)

The 2023 Rugby World Cup has officially kicked off with France opening the tournament with a stunning win over the All Blacks.

These daily files will give you the latest reporting from around the World Cup as well as betting lines, what to watch for information and best reads. Check in with ESPN throughout the tournament as we bring you the latest from France.

Today's edition: France put an end to New Zealand's unbeaten pool run across nine tournaments, before we roll into four massive games in Match Day 2 with under fire Australia and England getting their campaign's underway.

THE LEAD: Parisian party underway after France's opening win

They were still eating and drinking in the bistros of Paris long after fulltime of Friday night's Rugby World Cup opener, the home fans keen to prolong a big day of celebrations that received the cherry on top in Les Bleus' 27-13 win over the All Blacks.

In what was the biggest opening game in the tournament's history, the home fans helped will their side to victory with renditions of La Marseillaise and chants of "Allez le Bleus" and loud jeers when the decisions of referee Jaco Peyper didn't go their way.

But in the final five minutes, knowing the game was well and truly theirs, the party really went up a gear when Melvyn Jaminet soared over Richie Mo'unga to score France's second try and put the result beyond any remaining doubt.

The French were in full voice at and around the Stade de France. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

The fans poured back out into the streets around Stade de France thereafter, making their way back into the heart of Paris via the metro to continue the celebrations well into the early hours of Saturday morning.

After such a long and anticipated build-up, this was exactly the start France was after.

It wasn't perfect by any stretch, but showed they could handle the pressure of being tournament hosts and the expectation that has been building for this team since the 2019 World Cup.

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS

NEWS OF THE DAY

- Water breaks will be used throughout the opening weekend of Rugby World Cup 2023, World Rugby confirmed on Friday. A scorching 35 degrees Celsius day greeted France and New Zealand for the tournament opener, with conditions only slightly cooler by the time kick-off rolled around at 9.15p.m. local time. The temperatures across France are set to drop back into the far more comfortable low to mid 20s for week 2 of the tournament.

- All Blacks captain Sam Cane was a late scratching for the side's opening match against France on Friday night [Saturday morning AEST]. While the team failed to provide a statement ahead of kick-off, a social media post confirmed the flanker had picked up an injury, forcing an early return for lock Brodie Retallick who was brought onto the bench. It's horror news for the All Blacks who are already battling numerous injuries with first-choice prop Tyrel Lomax ruled out of the opener with a nasty leg gash as well as inside centre Jordie Barrett with knee soreness. It's unclear how severe Cane's injury is or how long he could be sidelined. Ardie Savea was named captain in his absence.

MATCH PREVIEWS

Pool A: Italy vs. Namibia, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint Etienne (1p.m. local / 9p.m. AEST / 12p.m. GMT)

Odds [tab.com.au]: Italy $1.01, -33.5 $1.90; Namibia $17, +33.5 $1.85

Winless in all six World Cups they've competed in, Namibia shouldn't give Italy too much grief on Saturday night, but it's a game the Azurri will want to make a mark in. In one of the toughest pools in the tournament, Italy will need to score a big win if they're a chance to progress through to the quarters, and with genuine attacking weapons in fullback Ange Capuozzo and wing Monty Ioane expect plenty of points to be scored.

- Brittany Mitchell

Pool B: Ireland vs. Romania, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux (3:30p.m. local/ 9:30p.m. AEST / 2:30p.m. GMT)

Odds [tab.com.au]: Ireland -63.5 $1.90; Romania $67, +63.5 $1.85

Expect plenty of one-way traffic in this one with tournament favourites and World No.1 Ireland naming a formidable side to take on a Romanian team that was hammered in each of their warmup matches against Italy and Georgia. While Ireland will hardly be tested, it's still a hugely important match for the team with Jonny Sexton finally getting some runs into his legs after he missed all of Ireland's warmup clashes through suspension. With Josh van der Flier named on the bench, it'll be a fast finish from Ireland who'll look to this match to make a real statement on the tournament.

- Brittany Mitchell

Pool C: Australia vs. Georgia, Stade de France, Paris (6p.m. local / 2a.m. AEST / 5p.m. GMT)

Odds [tab.com.au]: Australia $1.03, -21.5 $1.90; Georgia $12, +21.5 $1.90

Naming their least experienced side for a Rugby World Cup match in 20 years, the Wallabies head into their opening clash against Georgia determined to shed themselves of their disappointing form in the lead into the tournament.

Winless under Eddie Jones in five matches so far this year, a much changed side from his first earlier this year will take to the field with the returned Wallabies coach unafraid to roll the selection dice - despite how important this opening match will be for his team.

Struggling for goal kickers, Jones has brought unheralded utility Ben Donaldson into fullback in a move to shore up his kicking options with Nic White coming off the bench to give a third option if needed. Meanwhile he's named a side full of fire power he'll be hoping will run over the top of Georgia - especially in what's set to be sweltering conditions.

- Brittany Mitchell