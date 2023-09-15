Joe Marler is set for his 84th England cap in Nice. Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

NICE, France -- England have made three changes for their Rugby World Cup clash with Japan in Nice on Sunday.

Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler and Lewis Ludlam all come into the side while Billy Vunipola is back in the matchday squad and named among the replacements.

Marler starts ahead of Ellis Genge, while Kyle Sinckler takes Dan Cole's spot at tight-head. With Tom Curry suspended for two matches, Lewis Ludlam starts at No. 8 with Ben Earl switching to openside in the pack.

Vunipola is back in the mix after serving his two-match suspension for the red card he picked up in England's match against Ireland in August.

With Owen Farrell still suspended, George Ford starts at fly-half with Courtney Lawes captaining the side at blindside.

Elsewhere, Vunipola is joined on the bench by Will Stuart and Ben Youngs.

England head into Sunday's match looking to make it two from two in the competition against Japan after they won their World Cup opener against Argentina on Saturday.

England had to play 77 minutes with 14 men after Tom Curry was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.

England squad:

Freddie Steward, Jonny May, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Courtney Lawes (captain), Ben Earl, Lewis Ludlam

Replacements: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, George Martin, Billy Vunipola, Ben Youngs, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence