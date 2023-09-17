Eddie Jones' Will Skelton injury circus a distraction Wallabies didn't need

Sam Bruce breaks down a disappointing performance from Eddie Jones' side as Fiji record one of the most significant victories in their history. (1:59)

SAINT-ETIENNE, France -- Wallabies coach Eddie Jones said rugby fans should throw baguettes and croissants at him following his side's Rugby World Cup loss to Fiji on Sunday evening [CET]. If only he had been speaking directly to Australia's rugby supporters, then he would have been absolutely right.

For not for the first time in his two-decade long coaching career, the "Fast Eddie" circus engulfed a game of rugby when it just didn't need to.

There simply was no reason for the Will Skelton-injury-carry-on that Jones persisted with for two days leading up to kick-off in Saint-Etienne. The Wallabies skipper was injured late at training on Thursday afternoon, news Australia only revealed to the media the next morning, before they persisted with the line that he would be given right up until kick-off to prove his fitness.

But that just didn't stack up when Jones, after Australia had sunk to a first loss to Fiji in 69 years, said that both Skelton and fellow injured forward Taniela Tupou would not be fit even next week to face Wales in Lyon.

"Well we wanted to try to get him [Skelton] right if we could; I said that on Thursday. We wanted to try and get him right if we could," Jones said post-match.

"And under regulations we only need to name a team an hour before kick-off, so all we we're doing is being good boys, following the regulations of the tournament. Have you got a problem with that ... following the regulations of the tournament?"

Will Skelton of Australia looks on as he applauds fans, whilst wearing a protective boot on his left foot Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The tone of Jones' explanation was unbecoming of a coach in his position, and the journalist who asked the question as to why the Wallabies had undertaken their attempted subterfuge completely justified in doing so.

It just made no sense, particularly when Skelton had hobbled out before Australia's warm-up with his left calf all strapped up and his foot in a moon boot. On that evidence alone, he was never any chance of playing.

What made the situation even more ridiculous was the fact that Matt Philip had clearly taken Skelton's place in the team photo on Friday, with assistant coach Dan Palmer then left to toe Jones' line that Skelton could still line up against Fiji.

"There's no mind games, we're just giving him as long as possible to get ready, he's an important part of our team, and we're prepared to do it," Palmer said Friday.

Had Skelton been any serious threat of lining up against the Fijians, then surely with a further seven days of treatment and preparation the skipper would be right to go against Wales?

Eddie Jones looks on during Australia's warmup for their Rugby World Cup clash with Fiji in Saint-Etienne, France, September 17, 2023 Chris Hyde/Getty Images

It was just an unnecessary sideshow that also robbed Australia's sixth captain of 2023, Dave Porecki, the opportunity to soak up the joy and pride that must come with knowing you're about to lead your country, and sharing that time with your closest friends and family.

"Well you've probably got more information than me, mate, so well done," Jones added when asked about the stories leaking out of Wallabies camp around Skelton's injury.

From Australia's first two games at the World Cup, it is clear that Jones is not well perceived in France. He was booed in Paris last Saturday and then again pre-match on Sunday evening; the 63-year-old has for so long thrived off that scorn from opposition fans and made a habit of using that ill-feeling to steel his teams.

But they have been teams with vastly more experienced campaigners littered across their squads -- not a group that is the youngest of the 20 nations participating in France, who last Saturday had 17 of their matchday 23 play their first World Cup game.

Wallabies fans are prepared to buy Jones' line that he is planning for the future, that Australia needed to move on from some players of the past like Quade Cooper and even former skipper Michael Hooper. But what they will not buy is the ridiculous and unnecessary circus Jones' created in the 48 hours leading up to kick-off in Sunday's historic loss to Fiji -- their first defeat by the Pacific Islanders in 69 years.

"I'm a bit used to it mate and after that I probably deserve more," Jones said of the boos at the Stade Geoffrey-Guichard on Sunday evening. "They should probably be throwing baguettes or croissants at me. It's not good enough. I deserve whatever I get."

The result, sure, wasn't good enough. But most Australian rugby fans are gracious enough to pause, applaud Fiji, and then turn their attention to supporting the team for their make-or-break game with Wales -- one when the Wallabies will again be without Skelton and Tupou, who may not be sighted again this tournament.

Their teammates can ensure they are -- or at least give the opportunity for an extra week's recovery time leading up to what right now looks like an unlikely quarterfinal -- but that is going to take a whole lot of improvement next Sunday against Wales.

Improvement in just about every facet on field, but not another chapter in the Eddie Jones rugby circus playbook off it.