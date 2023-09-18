        <
        >

          Rugby World Cup 2023 Week 3 preview, lineups, predictions

          play
          Borthwick: The boys found a way to win (1:13)

          England coach Steve Borthwick speaks after his team beat Japan 34-12 at the Rugby World Cup. (1:13)

          • ESPN
          Sep 18, 2023, 07:47 PM ET

          Two weeks down, five more to go!

          Halfway through the pool stage and there's still plenty that could happen to determine who reaches the quarterfinal stage, with the Wallabies fighting for a chance to exit the pool with their massive clash against Wales, while Ireland and South Africa play off to determine who they'll face in the quarterfinal stage.

          Read ahead for team lists and previews.

          - RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023: Squads | Schedule | Standings | Podcast | Injuries

          Jump ahead to a particular game.

          Italy vs. Uruguay

          France vs. Namibia

          Argentina vs. Samoa

          Georgia vs. Portugal

          England vs. Chile

          South Africa vs. Ireland

          Scotland vs. Tonga

          Wales vs. Australia

          Wednesday, September 20

          Italy vs. Uruguay, Stade de Nice, Nice (5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. AEST / 4:45p.m. GMT)

          Italy: Ange Capuozzo, Lorenzo Pani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Paolo Garbisi, Montanna Ioane, Tommaso Allan, Alessandro Garbisi, Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone, Marco Riccioni, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti.

          Replacements: Luca Bigi, Federico Zani, Pietro Ceccarelli, Dino Lamb, Manuel Zuliani, Giovanni Pettinelli, Alessandro Fusco, Paolo Odogwu.

          Uruguay: Baltazar Amaya, Gaston Mieres, Tomas Inciarte, Andres Vilaseca, Nicolas Freitas, Felipe Etcheverry, Sanitago Arata, Manuel Diana, Santiago Civetta, Manuel Ardao, Manuel Leindekar, Felipe Aliaga, Ignacio Peculo, German Kessler, Mateo Sanguinetti.

          Replacements: Guillermo Pujadas, Faccundo Gattas, Diego Arbelo, Ignacio Dotti, Carlos Deus, Agustin Ormaechea, Felipe Berchesi, Bautista Basso.

          Verdict:

          Tip:

          Thursday, September 21

          France vs. Namibia, Stade de Marseille, Marseille (9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST / 8p.m. GMT)

          France:

          Replacements:

          Namibia:

          Replacements:

          Verdict:

          Tip:

          Argentina vs. Samoa, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. AEST / 4:45a.m. GMT)

          Argentina:

          Replacements:

          Samoa:

          Replacements:

          Verdict:

          Tip:

          Saturday, September 23

          Georgia vs. Portugal, Stade de Toulouse, Toulouse (2p.m. local / 10p.m. AEST / 1p.m. GMT)

          Ireland:

          Replacements:

          Tonga:

          Replacements:

          Verdict:

          Tip:

          POOL A PREVIEW | POOL B PREVIEW | POOL C PREVIEW | POOL D PREVIEW

          England vs. Chile, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille (5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. AEST / 4:45p.m. GMT)

          England:

          Replacements:

          Chile:

          Replacements:

          Verdict:

          Tip:

          South Africa vs. Ireland, Stade de France, Saint-Denis (9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST/ 8p.m. GMT)

          South Africa:

          Replacements:

          Ireland:

          Replacements:

          Verdict:

          Tip:

          Sunday, September 24

          Scotland vs. Tonga, Stade de Nice, Nice (5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. AEST / 4:45p.m. GMT)

          Scotland:

          Replacements:

          Tonga:

          Replacements:

          Verdict:

          Tip:

          Wales vs. Australia, OL Stadium, Lyon (9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST / 8p.m. GMT)

          Wales:

          Replacements:

          Australia:

          Replacements:

          Verdict:

          Tip: