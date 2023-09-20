LYON, France -- The Wallabies say they have addressed their woeful kicking from the shock loss to Fiji, so too the breakdown inaccuracy that contributed to a horror 18-7 penalty count against them, as Eddie Jones peppers his coaching staff with 4.30a.m. texts.

Australia will face Wales on Sunday night in Lyon [Monday morning AEST] knowing anything but a win will see them exit the Rugby World Cup in the pool stage for the very first time in Wallabies history. Such a result would be an embarrassing new low for the code Down Under, even though much of this tournament's focus has been geared for the 2027 event in Australia.

But that is no excuse for their efforts so far, not just at this World Cup but in the lead-up to it, with Jones having presided over a 1-6 record to start his second coming as Wallabies coach.

Still, assistant coach Neal Hatley says Jones remains as dialled in as ever, with the coach working almost round the clock, literally, to ensure the Wallabies maintain their World Cup quarterfinal streak into a 10th tournament.

"I have to be honest with you, I worked with him for five years, he's sharp every day," Hatley said. "That's not blowing smoke up his backside, he's just that sort of individual. He leaves no stone unturned. My first message came through at about half-past four this morning. That's how he works. He's got great belief in preparation and leaving no stone unturned and that's starting to reflect through the group.

"As a coach, I'd rather not be in the position but these are the weeks that you coach for. Where you're playing for all the marbles. I'd love to be in a position where we've won 10 from 10 and we've qualified and everything, but these are great coaching weeks. And I think they're great playing weeks.

Tate McDermott will return for Australia's crunch Rugby World Cup clash with Wales and is tipped to lead the side in Will Skelton's absence Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"I've seen a real response from the two lads up here and from the rest of the group. They understand what's on the game and no one is shying away from it. We know what we're playing for, and these are great weeks to be involved in. This is sport at the highest level in the biggest tournament that comes around every four years."

Last Sunday's 22-15 loss was Australia's first in 69 years against Fiji and while the Pacific Islanders were exceptionally good, playing a very non-Fiji style of game, Australia were their own worst enemy for large parts of the match as they kicked away good attacking ball.

Vice-captain Tate McDermott, who is expected to take again skipper the Wallabies having done so for the first time in Bledisloe II, says Australia reviewed their errant kicking from the Saint-Etienne clash, with the guilty individuals putting their hands up and taking responsibility for poor decisions.

- RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023: Squads | Schedule | Standings | Podcast | Injuries

While he did not specify exactly who had done that, each of Nic White, Samu Kerevi and Jordan Petaia kicked away good attacking ball just as Australia had started to build continuity inside Fijian territory.

"I'd say it's got to be a decision from the individual," McDermott said. "We definitely don't want to play footy in our own half and that's generally every team. So for us we've got to be a lot smarter with those kicks because against team like Wales all you do is you are giving them possession, so you've got to make it a contest.

Pone Fa'amausili [L] is fit and available for selection for Australia's Rugby World Cup clash with Wales after missing the first two games of the campaign Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"If it's a contest or if it's not going into touch, you're essentially just handing them the ball and a team like Wales they'll make you pay for that. So we've addressed some of those kicks. Then we'll be looking to be a lot better this weekend in this space."

Australia's other big issue against the Fijians was their breakdown, particularly on the attacking side of the ball, where they did not adjust to the lightning-quick release focus of referee Andrew Brace.

Time and time again the Wallabies either missed their first clean or did not get enough numbers to the ball, which played into the hands of the Fijians who had clearly come prepared to disrupt Australia's ball at the tackle.

"To lose that many breakdown turnovers, disappointing. Sometimes it's not just the ruck, it's the carry, it's how we present the ball so there's a lot more to it than just one thing," Hatley said. "We've been pretty good with that in the other games.