LYON, France -- First it was Taniela Tupou, then skipper Will Skelton, now rising star Max Jorgensen has gone down with injury in Wallabies camp -- but unlike his two forward teammates the 19-year-old is no chance of returning at Rugby World Cup 2023.

Jorgensen suffered fracture fibula at training on Wednesday, the Wallabies confirmed, the uncapped outside back landing awkwardly after fielding a kick. One of the bolters in coach Eddie Jones' squad, who was picked with an eye on the 2027 tournament, it is rotten luck for Jorgensen who also suffered a season-ending Super Rugby Pacific injury earlier this year.