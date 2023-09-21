Sam Bruce breaks down the challenge that awaits the Wallabies if they hope to avoid an historic group stage exit at the Rugby World Cup. (2:11)

LYON, France -- The Wallabies appear to have lost patience with 22-year-old playmaker Carter Gordon, with the Melbourne Rebels fly-half set to lose his spot at No. 10 to Ben Donaldson for Australia's must-win Rugby World Cup clash against Wales in Lyon on Sunday night [Monday morning AEST].

While coach Eddie Jones won't name his team until Friday morning [CET], multiple media reports have Donaldson replacing Gordon in the run-on team, with Andrew Kellaway then set to take over at fullback in what will be his first World Cup game.

Needing a win to keep alive their hopes of progressing to the quarterfinals of the tournament, something they have never failed to do at the game's showpiece, Australia are set to switch Donaldson into the frontline with Jones having no other option available as he searches for improvement from last week's 22-15 loss to Fiji.

Assistant coach Dan Palmer dead batted a question about Gordon's reported dumping, saying: "the team will be announced tomorrow [Friday]."

But pushed on what Waratahs utility Donaldson, who was deemed surplus to requirements at NSW and will switch his Super Rugby career to Western Force next year instead, could offer, Palmer said the Randwick-honed playmaker offered a level of composure that could benefit the Wallabies.

"Well, we've got two good 10s to start with, we've got two 10s that we're confident in and they're pushing each other really hard," Palmer said Thursday. "I think Donno brings a level of composure to that position, but like I said we've got two 10s that are pushing each other hard and we'll just pick the guy who's right for this weekend."

Veteran centre Samu Kerevi, who was not at all happy with his own game against Fiji, said both players were learning as they go and were bringing fresh ideas that Australia needed to embrace.

Ben Donaldson [R] looks set to take over at No. 10 for the Wallabies' World Cup clash with Wales Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Kerevi also said he and other Wallabies had done their best to rally around the youngsters, whom Jones has entrusted the World Cup campaign to after overlooking Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley as back-up playmaking options.

"Yeah, we've had a couple of guys get around him, and it's not just Carts, it's a lot of the guys that need guidance in this tournament setup; how are they feeling in the games? Kerevi said. "Slippy's [James Slipper] had a yarn [to him], I don't know if he's given him too much advice on how to play 10.

"But it's not his [Gordon] actual game, it is parts of the game, but it's also the mental aspect of when the pressure's on; how does that look and how we can alleviate pressure in certain parts of his game, especially at 10.

"But he has good connections, he still has good connections with Quadey - I don't know if they've spoken - but we've sat down this week and talked about how he felt about the game and how to process certain things on the field, and where I can help, especially with the comms aspect of footy. Because at the end of the day, if I'm not helping him with the connection as well, we're just leaving him on an island.

Carter Gordon endured a tough afternoon in the Wallabies' 22-15 loss to Fiji, before he was subbed off early in the second half Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"And we didn't do that too well on the weekend, we need to support him more on the field. Because not everything has to come off 10, not everything has to come off 9, we can shift the ball around to alleviate that pressure, so that we all see different pictures and that's what we spoke about this week to help each other."

The Wallabies have meanwhile delayed a decision on who will replace 19-year-old flyer Max Jorgensen, after he became the third Australian player in eight days to go down injured while training in France.

Waratahs winger and former sevens star Dylan Pietsch was mentioned overnight, but Jones and his fellow Wallabies staff have put that decision on hold, potentially until after Sunday's game against Wales when they will have a clearer idea of their World Cup destiny and what position might best be served by a fresh pair of legs.

"They [the replacement] weren't playing against Wales but we've had conversations about possible replacements, and Eddie will make a decision on that," Palmer said.