Owen Farrell will return to captain England as they make 12 changes for their Rugby World Cup clash with Chile in Lille on Saturday.

Steve Borthwick's team head into the clash with wins over Argentina and Japan already to their name and they'll look to cement their spot in the knockouts with a win against Chile this weekend.

Borthwick has decided to make wholesale changes to the side that defeated Japan 34-12 in Nice last Sunday, with Marcus Smith earning a first start at fullback and Farrell back in the team at fly-half having served his suspension.

The only players retained from the bonus point win over Japan are Elliot Daly -- who shifts to the centres -- Kyle Sinckler at tight-head and Lewis Ludlam, who moves from No.8 to blindside flanker.

In the much-changed team, Smith starts at fullback with Henry Arundell and Max Malins on the wing. Daly partners Ollie Lawrence in the centres with skipper Farrell and Danny Care at scrum-half.

In the pack, Bevan Rodd starts at loose-head prop alongside Theo Dan and Sinckler. David Ribbans and George Martin team up in the locks while Ludlam, Jack Willis and Billy Vunipola form the back-row. Harlequins hooker Jack Walker could earn his first World Cup action from the bench.

"One of the many great things about the Rugby World Cup is the tournament provides an excellent opportunity to play against teams that we rarely have a chance to see," Borthwick said. "It's for that reason we are particularly looking forward to testing ourselves against Chile on Saturday.

"Having watched our next opponent closely, we know we will have to prepare and play well against a committed Chile side. As we head to the next round, it is only right I once again pay tribute to our excellent supporters who I know will be right behind us in Lille this weekend."

England:

Marcus Smith, Henry Arundell, Elliot Daly, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Owen Farrell (captain), Danny Care; Bevan Rodd, Theo Dan, Kyle Sinckler, David Ribbans, George Martin, Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Jack Walker, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Ben Earl, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Joe Marchant.