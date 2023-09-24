Sam Bruce explains what a defeat to Wales would mean for Australian rugby, as the Wallabies face a first-ever pool-stage exit at the Rugby World Cup. (1:49)

LYON, France -- The Wallabies' preparations for their make-or-break Rugby World Cup quarterfinal clash with Wales have been rocked by a bombshell report on Sunday morning [CET] that coach Eddie Jones had interviewed for the soon-to-be vacant Japan job.

A report published by the Sydney Morning Herald said Jones had been part of the process to find a replacement for Brave Blossom coach Jamie Joseph, who will step away after the World Cup, before the Australian then interviewed for the role himself.

A Japanese report had earlier this month linked Jones with a potential return to the Brave Blossoms, who he coached to their famous victory over the Springboks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, which the 63-year-old described as "bulls--- and rubbish".

But the latest development will only heighten speculation that the two-time World Cup runner-up plans to walk away from the Wallabies not even 12 months into a five-year deal.