LYON, France -- The Wallabies' preparations for their make-or-break Rugby World Cup quarterfinal clash with Wales have been rocked by a bombshell report on Sunday morning [CET] that coach Eddie Jones had interviewed for the soon-to-be vacant Japan job.
A report published by the Sydney Morning Herald said Jones had been part of the process to find a replacement for Brave Blossom coach Jamie Joseph, who will step away after the World Cup, before the Australian then interviewed for the role himself.
A Japanese report had earlier this month linked Jones with a potential return to the Brave Blossoms, who he coached to their famous victory over the Springboks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, which the 63-year-old described as "bulls--- and rubbish".
But the latest development will only heighten speculation that the two-time World Cup runner-up plans to walk away from the Wallabies not even 12 months into a five-year deal.
Asked to confirm his future after naming his team on Friday, Jones gave little away, but admitted any desire to see his contract through might be taken out of his own hands anyway.
"Well, at the end of the World Cup there'll be a review," Jones said. "And given the results we've had then maybe Australian rugby doesn't want to keep me. That's the reality of the job I live in. And I understand that.
When it was put to him that he wasn't committed to his contract, Jones only added: "That's not the answer I gave you."
Jones was brought in as coach in January after Rugby Australia sacked Dave Rennie. The governing body, and chairman Hamish McLennan in particular, will sink to a new level of embarrassment if Jones does in fact walk away.
RA chief executive Phil Waugh will speak to the media on Sunday afternoon in Lyon, just hours out from the Wallabies' clash with Wales. Australia need to win to keep alive their hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals, which they have never failed to do in the nine previous editions of the tournament.
Assistant coach Jason Ryles, who joined Jones' setup on the eve of their departure to France, believed his boss was committed for the future, but also quipped that it was nice to have options.
"To walk away from that would be a bit of a surprise because there is a lot of green shoots for the future," Ryles said of Jones and his overhaul of the Wallabies. "I'm not too sure what he'll do to be honest with you. It's good to have options by the sounds of it."