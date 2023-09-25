Rugby World Cup 2023 Week 4 preview, lineups, predictions

Wow, after a week of incredible Rugby World Cup rugby we're heading towards the pointy end!
While most quarterfinal spots are all but locked in, results this week could have huge implications on who plays who in knock out rounds in two weeks time.
Read ahead for team lists and previews.
- RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023: Squads | Schedule | Standings | Podcast | Injuries
Jump ahead to a particular game.
Wednesday, September 27
Uruguay vs. Namibia, OL Stadium, Lyon (5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. AEST / 4:45p.m. GMT)
Uruguay: Baltazar Amaya, Bautista Basso, Felipe Arcos Perez, Andres Vilaseca, Nicolas Freitas, Felipe Etcheverry, Santiago Arata, Carlos Deus, Santiago Civetta, Manuel Ardao, Manuel Leindekar, Felipe Aliaga, Diego Arbelo, German Kessler, Mateo Sanguinetti.
Replacements: Guillermo Pujadas, Facundo Gattas, Reinaldo Piussi, Juan Manuel Rodriguez, Eric Dosantos, Agustin Ormaechea, Felipe Berchesi, Juan Manuel Alonso
Namibia: Cliven Loubser, Gerswin Mouton, Alcino Izaacs, Danco Burger, JC Greyling, Tiaan Swanepoel, Damien Stevens, Richard Hardwick, Tjiuee Uanivi, Prince Gaoseb, Tiaan De Klerk, Adriaan Ludick, Johan Coetzee, Torsten Van Jaarsveld, Jason Benade.
Replacements: Louis van der Westhuizen, Desiderius Sethie, Haitembu Shifuka, PJ Van Lill, Max Katjijeko, Adriaan Booysen, Jacques Theron, Andre van der Bergh.
Verdict:
Tip:
Thursday, September 28
Japan vs. Samoa, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse (9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST / 8p.m. GMT)
Japan:
Replacements:
Samoa:
Replacements:
Verdict:
Tip:
Friday, September 29
New Zealand vs. Italy, OL Stadium, Lyon (9p.m. local / 5a.m. AEST / 8p.m. GMT)
New Zealand:
Replacements:
Italy:
Replacements:
Verdict:
Tip:
Saturday, September 20
Argentina vs. Chile, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (3p.m. local / 11p.m. AEST / 2p.m. GMT)
Argentina:
Replacements:
Chile:
Replacements:
Verdict:
Fiji vs. Georgia, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux (5:45p.m. local / 1:45a.m. AEST / 4:45p.m. GMT)
Fiji:
Replacements:
Chile:
Replacements:
Verdict:
Tip:
Scotland vs. Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille (9p.m. local / 6a.m. AEST / 8p.m. GMT)
Scotland:
Replacements:
Romania:
Replacements:
Verdict:
Tip:
Sunday, October 1
Australia vs. Portugal, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (5:45p.m. local / 2:45am AEDT / 4:45p.m. GMT)
Australia:
Replacements:
Portugal:
Replacements:
Verdict:
Tip:
South Africa vs. Tonga, Stade de Marseille, Marseille (9p.m. local / 6a.m. AEDT / 8p.m. GMT)
South Africa:
Replacements:
Tonga:
Replacements:
Verdict:
Tip: