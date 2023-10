Rugby World Cup 2023 Week 5 preview, lineups, predictions

Sam Bruce looks at where the 40-6 defeat to Wales and a group stage exit leaves the Wallabies, and the turmoil that surrounds Eddie Jones off the field. (1:56)

It's our final week of pool play, while some quarterfinal spots are locked in, there's still plenty of jockeying and shuffling left to determine who plays who in the knock out stages.

Read ahead for team lists and previews.

- RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023: Squads | Schedule | Standings | Podcast | Injuries

Jump ahead to a particular game.

New Zealand vs. Uruguay

France vs. Italy

Wales vs. Georgia

England vs. Samoa

Ireland vs. Scotland

Japan vs. Argentina

Tonga vs. Romania

Fiji vs. Portugal

Thursday, October 5

New Zealand vs. Uruguay, OL Stadium, Lyon (9p.m. local / 6a.m. AEDT / 8p.m. GMT)

New Zealand:

Replacements:

Uruguay:

Replacements:

Verdict:

Gareth Anscombe celebrates Wales' crushing victory over Australia at Rugby World Cup 2023 Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Friday, October 6

France vs. Italy, OL Stadium, Lyon (9p.m. local / 6a.m. AEDT / 8p.m. GMT)

France:

Replacements:

Italy:

Replacements:

Verdict:

Saturday, October 7

Wales vs. Georgia, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (3p.m. local / 12am AEDT / 2p.m. GMT)

Wales: Liam Williams, Louis Rees Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams, Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright, Defydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, Tomas Francis, Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham, Gareth Davies, Sam Costelow, Mason Grady.

Georgia:

Replacements:

Verdict:

England vs. Samoa, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille (5:45p.m. local / 2:45a.m. AEDT / 4:45p.m. GMT)

England:

Replacements:

Chile:

Replacements:

Verdict:

Ireland vs. Scotland, Stade de France, Saint-Denis (9p.m. local / 6a.m. AEDT / 8p.m. GMT)

Ireland:

Replacements:

Scotland:

Replacements:

Verdict:

Sunday, October 8

Japan vs. Argentina, Stade de la Beajoire, Nantes (1p.m. local / 9p.m. AEDT / 3p.m. GMT)

Japan:

Replacements:

Argentina:

Replacements:

Verdict:

Tonga vs. Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille (5:45p.m. local / 2:45a.m. AEDT / 4:45p.m. GMT)

Tonga:

Replacements:

Romania:

Replacements:

Verdict:

Fiji vs. Portugal, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse (9p.m. local / 6a.m. AEDT / 8p.m. UK)

Fiji:

Replacements:

Portugal:

Replacements:

Verdict:

Tip: