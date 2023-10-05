England coach Steve Borthwick has reunited George Ford and Owen Farrell at fly-half and inside centre respectively for their final Rugby World Cup pool stage match against Samoa on Saturday in Lille.

Ford and Farrell last started a match at 10 and 12 back in March 2021 but it has proven to be a successful partnership for England.

Farrell captains the team from inside centre as they look to continue building momentum into the quarterfinals having already secured top spot in Pool D.

George Ford and Owen Farrell haven't started a match at fly-half and inside centre respectively for England since March 2021. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Elsewhere, Joe Marchant and Jonny May start on the wings with Manu Tuilagi at outside centre. Tom Curry is back in the side at openside flanker after serving his two-match ban for the red card he picked up against Argentina in their World Cup opener and he starts alongside vice-captain Courtney Lawes and Ben Earl at No.8.

Marcus Smith is named among the replacements along with Ollie Lawrence, but there's no spot for Harry Arundell despite his five-try haul against Chile last time out.

England's 38-player training squad

Freddie Steward, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Ben Earl

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, George Martin, Billy Vunipola, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence