PARIS -- All Blacks coach Ian Foster has laid down the gauntlet for Ireland ahead of next weekend's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal, declaring this is "probably" the country's moment to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

Ireland set up a knockout showdown against the three-time champions with a comprehensive 36-14 win over Scotland in Paris on Saturday night, a 17th straight Test victory securing top spot in Pool B ahead of the Springboks.

Andy Farrell's team turned in a near faultless first half as they notched a 26-0 scoreline and repelled everything that Scotland threw at them, Ireland crossing for four tries that brought the their vast numbers of supporters to their feet and later had them belting out The Cranberries' "Zombie" in an imposing atmosphere the All Blacks are likely to experience next Saturday themselves.

But this is also a largely unfamiliar position for New Zealand to be in at a World Cup, too. Having dropped a pool game for the first time, and lost three of their last four against Ireland, they will head into Saturday's second quarterfinal as the underdogs.

On the other hand, Ireland are riding a wave of success and the collective will of their passionate travelling fans and the expectation that comes with that, which may well feel like a burden for a nation that has never previously been past the quarterfinals at the game's global showpiece.

"They're got a group of players, this is probably their moment, if they're ever going to win a World Cup, they will probably feel like it's now," Foster replied when asked if he thought this was Ireland's best chance to claim rugby's ultimate prize.

Ireland players celebrate with fullback Hugo Keenan [R] after the Ireland fullback scored his second try in the 36-14 win over Scotland at Rugby World Cup 2023 Stu Forster/Getty Images

Foster added he was excited by the challenge of facing a team playing at its peak.

"The fact it is Ireland, playing well, on top of their game, world number one, makes the challenge nice and simple," the All Blacks coach said.

"They have got their game pretty well organised, well sorted. On a massive winning streak. Obviously, got a clear goal to create history for themselves in this tournament and probably are playing accordingly.

"So they'll be confident and I kind of love that challenge."

New Zealand and England both currently hold the record for the number of consecutive Test wins [18] by a Tier 1 nation, with Ireland coincidentally the team that halted the All Blacks' streak when the two teams met in a one-off Test in Chicago in 2016.

That was also Ireland's first ever victory over the All Blacks, and they have since gone on to win four of the next seven Test the two teams have played, including a 2-1 series victory in New Zealand last year.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster believes Ireland will be feeling the heat of expectation and their 17-match winning streak Chris Hyde/Getty Images

It's not often that any team goes into a game against New Zealand holding the upper hand, but there is no denying Ireland that tag this week as they simultaneously stare down their most despised piece of rugby history.

As for the opportunity to equal the record of 18 straight Test wins, Foster said the longer such a run went on the more it played on your mind, which is something Ireland will also have to counter this week.

"It does get harder, it's something on your shoulders and it's like everything, you become a target, you can sometimes believe in the past and believe because it worked yesterday it's going to work tomorrow."

The All Blacks, meanwhile, will also have revenge for last year's series loss on their minds, while continuing Ireland's dreadful record in World Cup knockout matches will only add to New Zealand's motivation.

"Every player has got different key motivating points and sometimes you don't have to change that. It's okay for some people to take losses more personal than others," Foster said of that 2022 series defeat.