Rugby World Cup Daily: 'Photo-gate' emerges on eve of quarterfinals

These daily files will give you the latest reporting from around the World Cup as well as betting lines, what to watch for information and best reads. Check in with ESPN throughout the tournament as we bring you the latest from France.

THE LEAD: 'Photo-gate' emerges on eve of Ireland-All Blacks blockbuster

It wouldn't be the Rugby World Cup knockout phase without a bit of scuttlebutt, a bit off-field drama that adds just that little bit more spice to the weekend's contest, right?

Well, hold onto your hats, ladies and gentlemen; grab a seat, boys and girls - because "photo-gate" is here!

Just under 36 hours out from Saturday's second quarterfinal between Ireland and the All Blacks, Irish assistant and 2003 World Cup winner Mike Catt was asked whether his team had sent a photographer to the All Blacks' training session on Thursday.

For those who might not be familiar with how much access the media gets to training, teams are required to allow for 15 minutes of vision. Typically, you get to see a lot of stretching, a lot of sprints, the passing drill and a few forward running through tackling bags. Gripping stuff, huh?

What you will not see are lineout calls; set plays; backline moves - basically anything that could give the opposition even the slightest idea of how you might be planning to play on the weekend.

Still, TVNZ journalist Andrew Saville asked a slightly bemused Catt just what Ireland were playing at [if anything!].

"Sorry, I wasn't part of that; did we?" Catt said with a chuckle.

New Zealand journalist asks Mike Catt if Ireland had a photographer at All Blacks training on Thursday... Catt has no idea.#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/6suJ4xoWDQ — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) October 13, 2023

The journalist then effectively answered his own question: "It was open, so I'm sure you were allowed for the first 15 minutes like anybody," he said.

It was at that point that a World Rugby media official stepped in, clarifying: "The rules say yes [that's okay], as long as they are standing with the rest of non-rights holder photographers, they can."

Saville then attempted to probe further, asking: "So you did have someone there or not?"

Catt was unmoved.

Conflicting reports have emerged that the All Blacks were indeed irked by the actions of one Irish photographer, while others suggest it may have been a veiled strategy to unsettle their opponents ahead of Saturday night.

An All Blacks spokesman however confirmed there was no issue on the part of the three-time world champions, telling ESPN, "we knew who he was and let him in knowing he also shoots for an agency."

Case closed. However it should come as no surprise, there is often a little bit of subterfuge or scuttlebutt around at this stage of the tournament; anyone remember Michael Cheika's "match notes" being snapped ahead of the 2015 final?

AROUND THE CUP

No fear for Dupont ahead of celebrated return

France skipper Antoine Dupont will run out in the No. 9 jersey against South Africa on Sunday evening, the nation breathing a collective sigh of relief after le petit generale was named on Friday morning.

While that always appeared likely after he was cleared to return to full training on Monday, Dupont still had to get through this week's sessions, proving he wouldn't be hampered following surgery on his fractured cheekbone, nor the headgear/scrumcap he will wear against the Boks this weekend.

France's scrum-half Antoine Dupont (R) passes the ball during a training session ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

"I feel very good on both counts. At the time, I didn't know how serious my injury was. I thought the competition was over. I had to wait for the tests, the appointment with the surgeon and the operation," Dupont told reporters on Friday.

"My convalescence went well. I was able to return gradually, and I had several weeks to do all that. Today, I'm at the top of my game, physically and technically."

Dupont explained how he was able to gradually build up his training involvement, beginning in the middle of last week, before he was then able to return to full contact duties earlier this week.

There had been some speculation that Dupont had only been cleared because he had acknowledged any further injury he suffers would be his own fault, but the No. 9 declared every medical deadline and agreement had been met.

"I didn't feel any pressure from the staff. If I'm playing today, it's because all the lights are green and I have the surgeon's approval. There was no forced decision. We respected the deadlines," Dupont said. "The most important thing was how I felt, not to be apprehensive, to feel good. The most important thing was to think about the team before yourself.

"If I couldn't play, Maxime [Lucu] or Baptiste [Couilloud] would have done well in my place. They know the team well too, and we all work hard. If I play, it's because I'm feeling well and the medical staff have validated my place on the team sheet."

'Entitled, little private school kid': How Marler learned to love Smith

Joe Marler was originally a little unsure about Marcus Smith when he first encountered him at Harlequins. He saw this young, confident lad turning up to training and he started bossing around the older players. "He's had that early on, even to the point where I turn around and say 'I'm going to have to say something to this guy, he's gobbing off at me'. I've been here 10 years and he's gobbing off at me as if 'you've gotta here, you've gotta get there,' driving standards. Then you realise he knows what he's talking about and the fact he had that confidence as a 17/18-year-old, that desire to be the best and be part of the team."

England's fly-half Marcus Smith (R) and England's Joe Marler celebrate FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

And now a handful of years on, Smith is starting at fullback for England in a World Cup quarterfinal in undoubtedly the biggest match of his career. It's a bold selection call from Steve Borthwick, given Smith's transition to fullback only happened earlier this summer, but they see him as the perfect foil to Fiji's range of attacking threats and the man to drive England back into winning positions from the back, much to Marler's admiration.

But it did take a little while for Smith to earn Marler's respect. "I was like, he's jumped up, entitled, little, private school kid," Marler said of Smith. "Then when you realise how good he is at rugby and why he's doing what he's doing. I was like, I'm going to listen to him because he's going to get us into position where we can win more rugby games because he knows what he's talking about and he earnt the respect of the rest of the group because they know how good he is, and we know how good he is as a player."

Smith has played most of his career at fly-half but Marler is in no doubt he'll succeed. "I'm full of confidence in his ability to thrive on that stage, albeit in the 15 shirt," Marler said. "But I think to have the talent he has, I'm full of confidence he'll perform at the weekend."

Raiwalui disagrees on Mapusua's 'unconscious bias' call

Fiji will be flying the flag for the rugby world's developing nations when they face England in Marseille on Sunday, and may well be playing for their Rugby Championship inclusion in the process.

Reaching a first ever World Cup semifinal would only further inflate Fiji's case to join the southern hemisphere's annual Test tournament, having already knocked over England once already this year, so too Australia during this World Cup.

In that win over the Wallabies, the Fijians benefited from Australia's lack of accuracy at the breakdown, the Pacific islanders winning a number of penalties at the breakdown as they went on to finish on the right side of an 18-7.

But their Pacific neighbours haven't had it so good, with Samoa coach Selaila Mapusua even going as far to suggest that there was some "unconscious bias" at play after his side were on the wrong end of a couple of iffy calls against England - most notably the decision to overturn a try after the conversion had already been taken.

But Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui offered only a diplomatic straight bat on Friday, as it was revealed England had already approached Sunday afternoon's referee, Jerome Garces, around some of the islanders' breakdown techniques.

"I firmly believe as a coach that the referees do a great job in general," Raiwalui said. "They are out in the spotlight. It is the hardest job in the world to do. I think they don't have unconscious bias, they are looking at the game. We've shown that we have been disciplined and done the right things."

NEWS OF THE DAY

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has defended the selection of under-fire playmaker Manie Libbok, pointing to the No. 10's record this season as to why he got the nod for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against France.

South Africa will close out the opening weekend of knockout action against Les Bleus at Stade de France on Sunday night [CET], the Springboks expecting a fierce reception from a crowd that will be boisterously supporting the host nation.

Full story

Marcus Smith has been named at fullback for England's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Fiji on Sunday.

The call sees captain Owen Farrell move to fly-half and George Ford on the bench in the boldest selection decision of Steve Borthwick's England tenure.

Full story

PREVIEWS

Wales vs. Argentina

TAB (tab.com.au): Wales $1.50, -4.5 $1.85; Argentina $2.60, +4.5 $1.95

Wales make six changes for the quarterfinal clash in Marseille with Aaron Wainwright shifting to No.8 in place of the injured Taulupe Faletau. That's triggered a back-row rejig so Tommy Reffell is at openside and captain Jac Morgan is at No.6. Also in the pack Adam Beard starts in the second-row. In the half-backs Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies are reunited, with Josh Adams back on the wing but there's no place in the matchday squad for Gareth Anscombe, who injured his groin in the win over Georgia. Argentina make two changes with Facundo Isa named in place of injured talisman Pablo Matera, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a torn hamstring, while Tomas Cubelli starts at scrum-half gets the nod ahead of Gonzalo Bertranou. Expect this to be close. Warren Gatland knows what it takes to reach the final four of a tournament, having done it in 2011 and 2019 with Wales, while Argentina haven't yet hit their expected heights in this tournament but have a brilliant coach in Michael Cheika. With both teams without their star back-rowers, this is going to be attritional, and have very little in it. "We haven't spoken about underdogs or favourites' tags, we are just going through our own processes," Gatland said. "The quarterfinal poses its own challenges and pressures because you're either here to the end of the tournament, or you're going home on Monday. As a squad we're definitely not ready to go home."

New Zealand's Beauden Barrett runs the ball during his side's 2-1 series loss to Ireland in 2022 Joe Allison/Getty Images

Ireland vs. New Zealand

TAB (tab.com.au): $1.70, -1.5 $1.85; New Zealand $2.15, +1.95 $1.95

The biggest quarterfinal in Rugby World Cup history? That's certainly what it feels like, given what's on the line in Paris this weekend. There is Ireland's quarterfinal duck; their pursuit of a record-equalling 18th Test win; the fact they are playing some of the best rugby in the nation's history. And then there is New Zealand, who are after revenge for last year's series defeat on home soil and who are poised to farewell some of the greats of their game, and coach Ian Foster. Ireland are unchanged from the run-on team that beat Scotland with replacement lock James Ryan the only casualty. The All Blacks, meanwhile welcome back the big guns that sat out the win over Namibia, but there is one surprise omission and that is Mark Telea, who was left out for disciplinary reasons. His place has been taken by Leicester Fainga'anuku. In years gone by, you get the feeling that this is the kind of game Ireland would crumble in, just as they did in 2019. But this team is so full of self-belief, so acute in its understanding of how it wants to play the game, that it is really going to take a brilliant All Blacks performance to beat them. That is not beyond the three-time world champions, particularly if they are able to limit the time and space Johnny Sexton gets on the ball. If they are able to dominate up front, and shut down Ireland's attacking flow, then it really will be game on. Still, there is something special happening with this Ireland team and history beckons -- in more ways than one.

TOP FEATURES OF THE DAY

'In the form of his life': Barnstorming Bundee's date with destiny

Bundee Aki is playing so well they've written a song about him. Kind of, anyway. One of the dominant figures at Rugby World Cup 2023, the Ireland centre has worked hard to get to the biggest game of his career.

