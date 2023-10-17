Eddie Jones circus to continue - at least for the time being

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones reflects on his comments to the media before departing for Australia's ill-fated World Cup campaign. (0:22)

After a disastrous World Cup campaign and weeks of reports he was finding the exit door, Eddie Jones announced his commitment to the Wallabies. At least for the time being.

Under a small shelter at Coogee oval in Sydney, in front of a dozen cameras and a swarm of journalists, Jones was bombarded with question after question for over 24 minutes.

The Eddie Jones circus had returned to town.

Asked every which way if he was sticking around for the long term and whether any reports he was in contact with Japan rugby were true, Jones doubled down on his commitment to the Wallabies and continued to deny he was interviewing for the vacant Japan coaching role. He was hardly convincing.

"Not that I'm aware of," he said when asked whether he'd been in contact with any third-party groups (recruitment agencies).

"I don't know, you tell me", he said when asked where the well-sourced reports had come from. "[I] haven't been speaking to anyone, I've said that before."

Australia's rugby head coach Eddie Jones speaks to media at Coogee Oval. Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

When queried whether people should believe him after a similar incident took place in 2015 where he denied he'd jump ship from the Stormers to England, Jones simply said "well that's a different situation."

While every question revolving around his commitment to seeing out his contract was butted back with a "the coach doesn't decide how long they stay".

For many rugby fans in Australia, it won't soothe any doubts or frustrations that he's sticking around, but for Jones it appears to be a line in the sand moment.

In many ways it was a classic Eddie Jones press conference. Before he even fronted questions, he took a quick stroll to the centre pitch with cameramen and photographers chasing behind him, before he came back to face the hungry press pack.

In between repeated questions of his commitment, he doubled down on his youth policy that saw the side crash out early, while acknowledging he had one regret from the World Cup, his decision to tell journalists to give themselves an uppercut.

"Probably need to give myself one," Jones said when asked about his final press conference before leaving for France. "Probably wasn't the wisest thing to say, but sometimes you say things in the heat of the moment that you regret, mate.

"Yeah, tough calls, but I just decided we needed to move forward, and we needed to give a young group of players a chance to express themselves and obviously it was difficult for them, we weren't up at the level we needed to be at, but I don't regret it at all.

Australia looks dejected at full-time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 40-6 defeat against Wales. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

"I just thought we're not gonna get anywhere with that group of players. I probably thought they'd maximise themselves out and we'd had that group of players for a long period of time, and I always go back to the definition of insanity, mate, you know, keep doing the same thing, expect different results. So I tried something different. I went for youth and it will have its favourable results further down the track.

"The only thing I regret is probably telling the press to give themselves an uppercut. But you know, we need to make decisions on the game on what we need going forward and I think there's a couple of things come out; one is that youth will take us forward and two, we need to get better alignment in Australia."

Facing one final question, Jones was asked his thoughts on why this was perhaps his largest press conference: "People love to see controversy over a coach", he said. "That creates headlines. People love this sort of drama."

No doubt the Eddie circus will be pumping out plenty more.