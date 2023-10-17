Hawthorn interested in snaring Magpies dynamo Ginnivan

Jack Ginnivan could be set for a shock move in the AFL trade period, with Hawthorn making a late play to secure the Collingwood premiership player.
After a turbulent 12 months for Ginnivan, the Magpies could be open to moving on the small forward with a year to run on his contract.
Rebuilding Hawthorn, who finished 16th this year, have lost young forward Tyler Brockman to West Coast and will be without veteran goalsneak Chad Wingard for most of 2024.
Collingwood have traded in small forward Lachie Schultz from Fremantle, meaning Ginnivan could again struggle to find a place in the Magpies' best 22.
After kicking 40 goals during a breakout 2022 campaign, the 20-year-old struggled to regain those heights following a controversy-affected start to the new campaign.
Ginnivan was banned for the first two rounds of the 2023 season after admitting to illicit drug use in January.
He kicked 12 goals in 14 games this year, spending periods in the VFL, and failed to have an impact during Collingwood's three finals wins.
Ginnivan, who grew up supporting Hawthorn, also landed himself in trouble for attending a horse racing event on grand final eve.
"Read the room, Jack," Collingwood coach Craig McRae said in his post-grand final press conference when asked about Ginnivan's night at the races.
"You've got to grow up, but you've got to make mistakes to learn from them."
If Ginnivan finds himself at Hawthorn he could be free to attend Moonee Valley on grand final eve for years to come, with the Hawks not expected to contend for premierships any time soon.
Melbourne have secured Adelaide forward Shane McAdam without having to give up valuable swingman Harrison Petty.
McAdam became a Demons player on Tuesday after Melbourne traded on a future second-round draft pick to the Crows.
The 28-year-old kicked 72 goals in 50 games for Adelaide after debuting in 2020, but was restricted to just seven appearances this year.
Adelaide had been desperate to lure the contracted Petty from the Demons after McAdam requested a trade to Melbourne. But the Demons refused to include Petty, who is contracted until the end of 2025, in any deal.
The 23-year-old featured in Melbourne's drought-breaking 2021 premiership as a defender but is now seen as a solution to the Demons' issues in attack, where he will play alongside emerging key forward Jacob van Rooyen.
Melbourne's issues in attack were badly exposed in this year's finals as they bowed out in straight-sets for a second successive season.
The Demons were "thrilled" to trade in the dynamic McAdam, who will combine in a front half with pacy small forward Kysaiah Pickett. "We know the sort of exciting, fast-paced football Shane can produce, and his skillset is one that will complement our existing group," Melbourne list boss Tim Lamb said.