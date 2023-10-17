Hawthorn interested in snaring Magpies dynamo Ginnivan

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Ginnivan could be set for a shock move in the AFL trade period, with Hawthorn making a late play to secure the Collingwood premiership player.

After a turbulent 12 months for Ginnivan, the Magpies could be open to moving on the small forward with a year to run on his contract.

Rebuilding Hawthorn, who finished 16th this year, have lost young forward Tyler Brockman to West Coast and will be without veteran goalsneak Chad Wingard for most of 2024.

Collingwood have traded in small forward Lachie Schultz from Fremantle, meaning Ginnivan could again struggle to find a place in the Magpies' best 22.

After kicking 40 goals during a breakout 2022 campaign, the 20-year-old struggled to regain those heights following a controversy-affected start to the new campaign.