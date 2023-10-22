Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes speak after England's 16-15 loss to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup semifinals. (1:50)

PARIS, France -- South Africa Rugby Union (SA Rugby) is investigating after England flanker Tom Curry accused South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi of using a racial slur during the Rugby World Cup semifinal in Paris on Saturday.

Curry is heard on the referee mic in the first half saying to official Ben O'Keeffe: "If their hooker calls me a white c--t, what do I do?" O'Keeffe responded: "Nothing please."

While the alleged slur is not audible on the mic, the discussion occurred just before the 30-minute mark, with Curry approaching O'Keeffe to inform him of the alleged comment.

Curry was asked postmatch about the incident, and whether Mbonambi said something he shouldn't have and he replied: "Yeah."

South Africa have said they are aware of allegations against Bongi Mbonambi in their World Cup win over England. Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

When Curry was asked whether he would say what was said, he declined to elaborate and said it wasn't cleared up at the end of the game.

He added: "Listen, I'm not talking about it now."

Springboks forwards coach Deon Davids was asked about the matter on Sunday and said: "I'm not aware of that, I'm not aware of any comment, if it was discussed, I'm not sure what the comment was or when it was said. I don't know."

In a statement issued Sunday, SA Rugby said: "We are aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously, and are reviewing the available evidence. We will engage with Bongi if anything is found to substantiate the claim."

World Rugby would not comment Sunday. The citing process is open 36 hours after the full-time whistle, and teams can refer incidents to the sport's governing body.

England lost the semifinal 16-15 to the Springboks. South Africa will face New Zealand on Saturday in the World Cup final.