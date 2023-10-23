Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes speak after England's 16-15 loss to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup semifinals. (1:50)

PARIS, France -- World Rugby has confirmed it is investigating the allegation that England flanker Tom Curry was subjected to a racist slur from South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi during the World Cup semifinal on Saturday.

Curry was heard on the referee mic in the first half saying to official Ben O'Keeffe: "If their hooker calls me a white c--t, what do I do?" O'Keeffe responded: "Nothing please."

While the alleged slur is not audible on the mic, the discussion occurred just before the 30-minute mark, with Curry approaching O'Keeffe to inform him of the alleged comment.

The incident is alleged to have occurred during England's Rugby World Cup semifinal defeat to South Africa on Saturday.

World Rugby released a statement Monday confirming it was investigating the incident.

"World Rugby takes all allegations of discriminatory behaviour extremely seriously," the statement read. "We can confirm that we are formally reviewing the allegation made by England's Tom Curry's in relation to the use of discriminatory language during the England versus South Africa Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final on Saturday.

"World Rugby will not be making further comment until the conclusion of the process."

English rugby's national governing body, the RFU, lodged a complaint over the incident, sources have told ESPN.

England coach Steve Borthwick also refused to comment on the allegation on Sunday following his side's elimination from the tournament after a 16-15 defeat to South Africa.

If found guilty Mbonambi is likely to face a suspension, which would be a huge blow to the Boks ahead of the final.

Curry was asked postmatch about the incident, and whether Mbonambi said something he shouldn't have and he replied: "Yeah."

When Curry was asked whether he would say what was said, he declined to elaborate and said it wasn't cleared up at the end of the game.

He added: "Listen, I'm not talking about it now."

In a statement issued Sunday, SA Rugby said: "We are aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously, and are reviewing the available evidence. We will engage with Bongi if anything is found to substantiate the claim."

