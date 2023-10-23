Open Extended Reactions

PARIS, France -- England winger Jonny May has praised "genius" Steve Borthwick and said the head coach's rugby intellect is like a combination of codebreaker Alan Turing and Star Trek's Spock.

May, 33, has featured prominently for England at the World Cup and started their 16-15 defeat to South Africa in the semifinal on Saturday.

The winger has previously said this will be his last World Cup, but he believes the future's bright for England.

"We're starting to see what a genius Steve is, in terms of how he's starting to get this team going," May said. "And I'm grateful to have been a part of that, although it probably won't continue after this World Cup, I feel like I'm connected to this team and a part of this team.

"And I've felt like I could still deliver a job well, and that's why I wanted to do it and I've mucked in, and to interact with these young guys, I feel connected to this team.

"To watch them go on and improve, it's making my hairs stand up now a little bit, it's been everything to me, playing for England, just absolutely everything. So to be connected to that, to be close to the boys and have those relationships, to go through these times with these friends of mine, that's just incredibly important to me."

Jonny May started England's semifinal defeat to South Africa on Saturday. Paul Harding/Getty Images

May expanded on Borthwick's genius. He compared Borthwick to Alan Turing, the mathematician who helped break the Enigma code in the Second World War, and also Spock, the Star Trek character.

"You won't find a harder working man than Steve, and his approach to the game is a little bit like Alan Turing. If anybody is going to crack the code to rugby, it will be Steve, and good luck to him.

"He's getting ever closer each week. He's got an analytical brain, evidence-based, scientific, Spock-like approach to the game.

"I've learned a lot from him. I've been very grateful for all the coaches I've had throughout my career, and I feel like I've absorbed everything I possibly can, and always tried to learn and be curious. But Steve, within his ways, he's onto something. He's a young coach, and his unique, it's different, the way he goes about the game.

"If anybody is going to crack it -- not something I'm interested in doing, as it gets more complicated each week this game -- but he's obsessed with it. So hats off to him."

May was in the midst of England's defensive work against South Africa, at one stage winning a turnover penalty. May revealed the England players have certain animals next to their names when the team is announced, each detailing a role for them.

"We have cobras next to our names when the team's announced, and that means we can get over the ball. And I don't have a cobra next to my name, so that might make Steve scratch his head a little bit."

May appreciates his England career is coming to an end, and when asked if Friday's bronze medal match against Argentina could be his final Test if picked, he said: "I've said never say never, but very much in my head now I'm thinking more than likely that I'll be done after this."