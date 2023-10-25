Open Extended Reactions

Leigh Halfpenny has announced his retirement from international rugby with the Wales fullback set to play his last game for his country against the Barbarians next week, the 34-year-old said on Wednesday.

Halfpenny has 101 caps for Wales since making his debut in 2008, and is the third highest all-time scorer for his country with 801 points and was a part of their squad at this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

"After having time to reflect after the Rugby World Cup campaign, it's with a heavy heart that I've decided it's time for me to step away from international rugby," Halfpenny said in a statement.

"The decision hasn't been easy, but the time feels right for me now and I look forward to running out one last time against the Barbarians next week at home."

Leigh Halfpenny has won 101 caps for Wales and scored 801 points for his country. Getty

Halfpenny, who also made four Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions, will continue to play club rugby. But, having announced the end of his time at Scarlets after six years in April, he has yet to confirm his next club.

"Whilst I'll be moving on from the international game, I'm excited about the next chapter as a player in this game which has given me so much, and look forward to sharing details on my club future soon," Halfpenny added in his statement.

Wales take on the Barbarians on Nov. 4 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.