New Zealand loose forward Ardie Savea was named World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year on Sunday, despite ending up on the losing side in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final.

Savea was chosen ahead of Irish centre Bundee Aki, South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth and France captain Antoine Dupont, who won the award two years ago.

Savea is the 11th All Black to win the award, which was first introduced in 2001.

He had been a finalist in 2019.

His award comes after a stellar season in which he helped New Zealand to win the Rugby Championship and a place in the World Cup final, which they lost 12-11 to the Springboks on Saturday.

Ireland's Andy Farrell was chosen as World Rugby Coach of the Year while All Blacks winger Mark Tele'a won the award for Breakthrough Player of the Year.

New Zealand's number eight Ardie Savea poses with his trophy after being awarded Men's 15s Player of the Year Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

"It's very special. Very blessed and grateful to be up here. I guess for an individual to stand out it's based on the foundation of the team," Savea said.

"I wouldn't say I'm in the same category as those guys (previous winners of the award from New Zealand) - they're legends, but I just try and go out there, fulfil the black jersey and give my best."

"What this team has been through not only this year but the past couple of years under Foz (Ian Foster) has been very special and we would have loved the fairy tale ending last night. It wasn't meant to be but it's a special group of men and I'm so blessed to be able to represent the All Blacks."

Full list of World Rugby Awards winners

World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year in partnership with Mastercard - Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

World Rugby Coach of the Year - Andy Farrell (Ireland)

World Rugby Men's 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year in partnership with Tudor - Mark Tele'a (New Zealand)

World Rugby Men's Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC - Rodrigo Isgro (Argentina)

World Rugby Women's Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC - Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand)

World Rugby Referee Award - David McHugh (Ireland)

Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service - George Nijaradze (Georgia)

Rugby for All Award - SOS Kit Aid

International Rugby Players Special Merit Award - John Smit (South Africa)

International Rugby Players Men's Try of the Year - Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

World Rugby Hall of Fame inductees: Daniel Carter (New Zealand), Thierry Dusautoir (France), George Smith (Australia), Juan Martín Hernández (Argentina), Bryan Habana (South Africa).