Rugby Australia has finally confirmed Eddie Jones' departure as Wallabies coach, roughly 36 hours since the 63-year-old first revealed the news himself.

RA issued a media release on Tuesday morning, confirming Jones would officially finish up in late November, meaning his second coming as Australia coach will have lasted a touch over 10 months despite the fact he originally inked a five-year deal.

"Rugby Australia can confirm that it has accepted the resignation of Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones, and he will depart the position on 25 November 2023," the statement read.

"Rugby Australia thanks Eddie for his commitment to the Wallabies in 2023, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

"Announcements regarding the future of the Wallabies coaching staff will be made in due course."

RA's statement came after Jones attempted to explain the reasons behind his decision to walk away from the role he had long wanted a second crack at following his sacking in 2005, saying RA had not been able to meet a set of agreed changes pertaining to investment into the game and its structure in Australia.

"I did want to go on but coaching a team is a bit like being in a marriage, you need commitment from both sides," Jones told Channel 9.

"I was committed to change the team but Rugby Australia at the moment can't activate the resources which are both financial and political to get the change in place to make real change for Australian rugby.

"I don't like to be in projects I don't think that can really get to where they need to get to. And I've made that decision, I don't think that's the case. Rugby Australia probably doesn't think that and that's where the unity of our project is not in a place it needs to be.