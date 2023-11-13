Waratahs first club to adopt RA's centralisation plan

The ESPN Scrum Reset crew discuss Hamish McLennan's future as RA chairman and if there needs to be more change after the Wallabies' World Cup. (3:46)

Open Extended Reactions

NSW Rugby Union has become the first state body to officially adopt Rugby Australia's [RA] centralization plan, with the Waratahs set to be turned over to head office from Jan. 1 2024.

The move will see RA assume responsibility for the professional club's high-performance operations, assets, liabilities, and commercial arrangements, with all current Waratahs employees remaining in their roles.

NSW Rugby will continue to operate the community arm of the game, working in collaboration with both the Waratahs and RA.

The national governing body announced a "strategic reset" of the game in August, only weeks before the Wallabies bombed out of Rugby World Cup 2023 at the pool stage for the first time in the team's history, a result RA chairman Hamish McLennan has said provided further evidence of the desperate need for change in Australian rugby.

While all five professional franchises were initially onboard with the "reset", it has since emerged that both the Queensland Reds and ACT Brumbies have serious reservations around centralization.

But the Waratahs had made it clear from the outset they were keen on greater alignment, with the official announcement made on Tuesday morning.

"We are taking this bold step because we strongly believe the federated model for professional rugby in Australia is unsustainable and that meaningful reform is long overdue," NSW Rugby Union CEO Paul Doorn said.

The Waratahs on and off field operations will now be overseen by Rugby Australia from next year Jason McCawley/Getty Images

"We are committed to the removal of the inherent conflicts and self-interest that have constrained meaningful progress in the past, and we are committed to the alignment of the high-performance and commercial operations between our club and Rugby Australia.

"I appreciate questions will be asked about the level of trust and confidence in RA's ability to fully realise the benefits of integration. These are important questions - however our decision reflects a commitment to deal with any such concern 'inside the tent', playing an active role in the most collaborative way possible.

"We are not content to sit on the sidelines any longer on this much needed reform, and I hope all Super Rugby clubs will follow our lead as we push forward on an aligned Australian Rugby ecosystem."

A separate board made up of representatives from the NSW Rugby and RA will govern the Waratahs, whose high-performance and commercial operations will be fully integrated and aligned with RA's high-performance and commercial operations.

RA chief executive Phil Waugh said centralization was as much about driving better outcomes in the community game as it was the professional arm of Australian rugby, the former Wallabies back-rower paying tribute to the organization whom he fronted as Waratahs captain with distinguish.

"We have a plan that we are working on to unite the game - it will take the whole game to rebuild a system that delivers success on and off the field," Waugh said.

"We have agreement from the five Australian Super Rugby clubs that we need to be pursuing an aligned high-performance system and pathways.

"There may be different models across different clubs, however the Waratahs have been very clear that they see great benefits in aligning their commercial operations with RA's, as we look to achieve maximum commercial return and efficiency for the game.

"I firmly believe that this strategic reset is in the best interests of the game - and crucially, it delivers even greater priority to strengthening the community game; ringfencing investment in the community game and allowing state unions to focus entirely on grassroots and participation without the distraction of professional rugby.

"It will allow the game to develop fully aligned pathways and high-performance structures to deliver lasting success for Australian Super Rugby clubs and our national teams."