RA member states demand McLennan's resignation

Rugby Australia Chairman Hamish McLennan has been urged to step down by six Rugby Australia member unions, who penned a letter to the RA board demanding his resignation on Friday.

The letter, released in conjunction with a statement, said the states would call for a General Meeting of Rugby Australia to pass a resolution to remove McLennan if he doesn't step down.

The chairs of Queensland Rugby, ACT Rugby, Rugby WA, Northern Territory Rugby, Tasmanian Rugby, and Rugby Union SA all signed the letter, with NSW Rugby Union and Rugby Victoria yet to sign.

"We, the undersigned Member Unions of Rugby Australia, are calling for the Chair, Hamish McLennan, to immediately resign as Chair and Director of Rugby Australia," the letter says.

"We do not believe Mr McLennan has been acting in the best interests of our game.

"We no longer have any trust or faith in his leadership, or the direction in which he is taking rugby in Australia.

"Additionally, we believe Mr McLennan has been acting outside his role as a director, exerting an undue influence on the operations and executives of Rugby Australia."

On Rugby Victoria and NSW Rugby Union, the statement said: "The signatories to the letter did not approach the NSW and Victorian Rugby Unions due to their ongoing negotiations with Rugby Australia."

