Super Rugby Pacific pre-season fixtures

After a huge 2023 season, all 12 Super Rugby Pacific sides are preparing for another big 2024. With the competition kicking off on Friday 23 February, teams will prepare with official pre-season fixtures kicking off as early as Feb. 3.

Read on for all pre-season fixtures and results as they're announced.

Saturday 3 February

Rebels vs. Waratahs, 2.30pm AEDT, TBC

Melbourne Reds vs. Force, 3.15pm AEST, Ballymore Stadium,

Brisbane Brumbies vs. Drua, 6.45pm AEDT, Viking Park, Canberra

Sunday 4 February

Crusaders vs Munster, TBD, Munster

Saturday 10 February

Crusaders vs. Bristol Bears, TBD, Bristol

Force vs. Brumbies, 5pm WST, Revo Fitness Stadium,

Perth Reds vs. Waratahs, 7.40pm AEST, Gallas Fox Park, Roma

Friday 16 February

Crusaders vs. Highlanders, 6pm AEST, Methven Rugby Club

Rebels vs. Drua, 4.30pm AEDT, Gosch's Paddock, Melbourne

Saturday 17 February

Waratahs vs. Warringah / Manly, 6.30pm AEDT, Pittwater Rugby Park, Sydney