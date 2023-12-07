Open Extended Reactions

The British and Irish Lions will take on Argentina in Dublin in preparation for their 2025 tour to Australia in what will be their first ever match in Ireland, the team announced on Thursday.

The game will be held at the Aviva Stadium on June 20, 2025, and the two teams will play for the Lions 1888 Cup, which marks the first year British teams toured the southern hemisphere.

"The opportunity to play in Dublin at Aviva Stadium in front of over 50,000 Lions fans will make for a great occasion and the perfect send-off," Lions CEO Ben Calveley said in a statement.

The British and Irish Lions will play a three Test series against Australia in 2025. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"British & Irish Lions Tours have a rich heritage built over 130 years of touring but alongside our strong history, which we are very proud of, it is important that we look for ways in which to evolve our Tours.

"This pre-Tour fixture is one such example of this and builds on the success of the pre-Tour fixture against Japan at Murrayfield in 2021 which was a resounding success."

The Lions will play three Tests against Australia as well as taking on five Super Rugby franchises and an invitational team made up of players from Australia and New Zealand.