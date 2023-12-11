Open Extended Reactions

The Japanese Rugby League will kick off on ESPN Africa this December, featuring Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks Faf De Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel and Pieter Steph du Toit and more.

The new league kicked off on ESPN this past weekend and will run for the next six months, leading up to the finals in May 2024. Two matches per week of Division 1 will air live on ESPN or ESPN2, with repeat broadcasts for additional viewing options, building up to the final.

The Japan Rugby League One has 25 foreign players from seven different countries who participated at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, competing in the 2023/24 season of this prestigious league. The Springbok players signed up to play are: Franco Mostert (Mie Honda Heat), Pieter Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Faf de Klerk (Yokohama Canon Eagles), Damien de Allende (Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights), Jesse Kriel (Yokohama Canon Eagles), Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath) and Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs).

They will be facing rugby giants led by celebrated coaches such as the Rugby World Cup-winning All Blacks coach Steve Hansen (Toyota Verblitz), five times-Super Rugby-winning and ex-Wallabies coach Robbie Deans (Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights), two-time Super Rugby-winning coach Frans Ludeke (Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay), as well as the two-time Super Rugby finalist coaches Todd Blackadder (Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo) and Johan Ackerman (Urayasu DRocks).

"We are delighted to add the Japan Rugby League One to our programming line-up this December," said Kyle De Klerk, Director: Sports at the Walt Disney Company Africa. "Following the mass interest in the recent Rugby World Cup, our audiences can continue to follow their heroes' progress in Japan throughout the season."

Follow the league's fixtures and scores here.