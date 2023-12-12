Wallaroos announce Jo Yapp as new head coach

The ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss reports Joseph Suaali'i may want to back out of his switch to rugby at the end of 2024, and could it be a win-win? (3:53)

Former England captain Jo Yapp has been announced as the new Wallaroos head coach, becoming the country's first full-time women's mentor.

Yapp captained England to the 2006 Rugby World Cup final, and also spent five years as the head coach of England's U20 women's team.

"It is a great honour to be appointed head coach of a proud rugby nation such as Australia," Yapp said.

Jo Yapp during her tenure as the Director of Rugby at the Worcester Warriors. Harry Trump/Getty Images

"I have fond recollections of battling Australia as a player, and you cannot help but be impressed by the strides the Wallaroos have made in the past couple of years.

"For a semi-professional team to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup last year, and to then finish third in the WXV tournament this year is a huge testament to the talent in the country.

"I have seen some of that up close in recent years too, with some of the Australian players having stints in the English Premiership.

"I am looking forward to getting started, getting to know the players, and building further towards the 2025 Rugby World Cup."

