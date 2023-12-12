Open Extended Reactions

England lifted the Women's 6 Nations trophy at Twickenham in April after beating France in front of a record crowd. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Twickenham Stadium will host the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final, while the opening game will be staged at Sunderland's Stadium of Light, World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

The 82,000 capacity Twickenham Stadium set a world attendance record for a women's international last April when 58,498 spectators turned out to see England win their 19th Women's Six Nations Championship title by beating France.

Organisers hope the World Cup final in London on Sept. 27 will break that record, World Rugby and the RFU said in a statement.

England will kick off the tournament on Aug. 22 at the 49,000 capacity Stadium of Light. It marks the first time the ground has been used for international rugby union.