The ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss reports Joseph Suaali'i may want to back out of his switch to rugby at the end of 2024, and could it be a win-win? (3:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Eddie Jones is set to return as Japan's head coach, local media reported, with an announcement expected as soon as Thursday.

Former Australia and England coach Jones attended a final interview in Tokyo last week with the Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU), which is expected to make the decision official on Wednesday, the Daily sports newspaper reported on Sunday.

Eddie Jones [R] talks with Michael Leitch after Japan's victory over Samoa in Milton Keynes during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Richard Heathcote - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

The appointment will be announced at a press conference on Thursday, the Sponnichi Annex reported.

A spokesman for the JRFU said nothing had been decided on the head coach job or the timing of a public announcement.

Jones, 63, previously served as head coach of Japan's national Brave Blossoms team from 2012-2015. He has been linked with the job since resigning as Australia coach in October.