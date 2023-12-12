Eddie Jones named Japan head coach

The ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss reports Joseph Suaali'i may want to back out of his switch to rugby at the end of 2024, and could it be a win-win? (3:53)

Should Rugby Australia back out of Joseph Suaali'i deal? (3:53)

Open Extended Reactions

The Japan Rugby Football Union has named Eddie Jones as its new head coach.

Jones will officially commence his duties from January 1, the organisation said on its website.

The former Australia and England coach attended a final interview in Tokyo last week with the Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU), the Daily sports newspaper reported on Sunday.

Eddie Jones [R] talks with Michael Leitch after Japan's victory over Samoa in Milton Keynes during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Richard Heathcote - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Jones, 63, previously served as head coach of Japan's national Brave Blossoms team from 2012-2015. He has been linked with the job since resigning as Australia coach in October.