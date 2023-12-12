Eddie Jones named Japan head coach

The Japan Rugby Football Union has named Eddie Jones as its new head coach.
Jones will officially commence his duties from January 1, the organisation said on its website.
The former Australia and England coach attended a final interview in Tokyo last week with the Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU), the Daily sports newspaper reported on Sunday.
Jones, 63, previously served as head coach of Japan's national Brave Blossoms team from 2012-2015. He has been linked with the job since resigning as Australia coach in October.