New Zealand coach Scott Robertson has completed his staff by appointing his former Crusaders assistant Tamati Ellison as contact skills coach.

The four-test All Black has worked with Robertson since being brought on board the Crusaders in 2021.

Tamati Ellison of the Rebels celebrates after scoring against the Cheetahs in 2016. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Ellison will continue his role at the Crusaders under new coach Rob Penney, New Zealand Rugby said on Thursday.

He joins fellow All Blacks assistants Jason Holland (backs), Jason Ryan (forwards), Leon MacDonald (attack) and Scott Hansen (defence). Wayne Smith will support the group as a performance coach.

Robertson succeeded Ian Foster after the World Cup in France where the three-times world champions were runners-up to South Africa after a narrow loss in the final.

Robertson's first international assignment will be in the July window when the All Blacks face England in a two-test home series. New Zealand Rugby are planning a third test against Fiji in the same month.