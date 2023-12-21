The ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss reports Joseph Suaali'i may want to back out of his switch to rugby at the end of 2024, and could it be a win-win? (3:53)

Rugby Australia have announced the return of two important Australian administrators following this year's disastrous World Cup campaign, with highly respected Peter Horne signing on as director of high-performance.

Meanwhile, David Nucifora will also make his long-awaited return to Australian rugby.

It's a massive coup for RA CEO Phil Waugh who has been tasked with rebuilding the Wallabies and Australian rugby after the national side failed to reach the knock-out stage of the World Cup for the first time, before Eddie Jones resigned from his role just 10 months into his five-year contract.

Horne comes into the role highly regarded after spending close to 14 years working in high-performance for World Rugby, most recently as director of high-performance.

World Rugby high-performance director Peter Horne (2nd right) is has been named as Rugby Australia’s new high-performance director. World Rugby

The Sydneysider has played an important role in setting up competitions and high-performance pathways and programs across developing nations, while he also played a key role in the inclusion of Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika into Super Rugby.

His remit at RA will see him tasked with taking control of all aspects of Australia's high-performance, including the Wallabies, Wallaroos and sevens programs to the alignment of Super Rugby clubs' high-performance programs and pathway structures as RA aim to centralise all of Super Rugby's high-performance programs.

Horne's first task will be to select the next Wallabies coach with the Australian also responsible for developing a new structure for Wallabies staff.

Despite the mammoth task ahead and the doom and gloom that has surrounded Australian rugby for several months, Horne said he was excited by what he's seen across several areas of the game.

"There are some really positive things going on in Australian Rugby," Horne said.

David Nucifora. Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

"Our women's sevens team has won the first two rounds of the world series, and the men's team showed great progress over those first two weekends - it's obviously a huge year for them with the Olympics in July.

"The Wallaroos finished the year on a high, finishing third in World Rugby's WXV competition -- they have made great strides, and RA is strengthening that program with a new full-time head coach and dedicated HP manager.

"We have an opportunity to purpose-build a new Wallabies program from scratch.

"And there is universal agreement cross the Super Rugby clubs that the high-performance systems and pathways need a major overhaul to ensure everyone is pushing in the same direction; to deliver sustainable success for our Wallabies, Wallaroos and Sevens teams.

"To have this sort of agreement and understanding on the path forward is exciting and I look forward to working with the Australian Rugby community."

Meanwhile, Nucifora makes his return to Australian rugby for the first time in almost a decade later next year, taking on an advisory role as RA look to create a centralized system, something the former Wallaby oversaw to great success in Ireland.

Nucifora is credited with the high-performance restructure that saw Ireland become the number one men's XVs nation in the world and the rise of their men's and women's sevens programs.

Former RA CEO Andy Marinos attempted to lure the Australian home two years ago almost 10 years after the states voted against his reform measures, essentially ending his association with Australian rugby. He'll make his return after he finishes his commitments with Irish Rugby after the Paris Olympics.

Waugh heralded the duo and the experience they bring to Australia's new high-performance set-up.

"Peter understands Australian rugby, and he has a keen sense for what we need to do to get everyone working towards the same goals," Waugh said.

"Combine that understanding with strong expertise of high-performance environments and he is clearly the right person for the job all five Super Rugby clubs agree; they have all expressed their support for Peter's appointment and enthusiasm at the prospect of working with him.

"Meanwhile David has well-regarded experience delivering a successful, aligned national high-performance rugby structure with Ireland -- whose results in recent years have shown the benefits of such a system.

"We have been clear that we do not want to copy systems from around the world -- rather we want to take ideas and concepts from similar structures and apply them locally.

"We know Australian Rugby is quite unique in its structure, and we need to be conscious of that as we build something more fit-for-purpose, that delivers better performing Wallabies, Wallaroos, sevens and Super Rugby teams."

Horne will begin his role in March, while it's understood RA will begin their search for a new Wallabies coach before the new year with the hope to have someone signed before Super Rugby Pacific kicks off in February.