England's record points scorer Owen Farrell is in talks to sign with with Top 14 giants Racing 92, a source has told ESPN.

The news was first reported in France by Midi Olympique and L'Equipe, who say the hugely experienced international is weighing up signing a two-year deal to swap the Gallagher Premiership for the Top 14, where he would reunite with ex-England coach Stuart Lancaster.

Farrell, 32, became England's record points scorer in the 2023 Rugby World Cup and captained the team to the semifinals but stepped back from international duty after the tournament to prioritise his and his family's mental wellbeing.

He has also been a key player for Saracens since breaking through as a 16-year-old, but if he completes the move, it would be one of the most surprising transfers in recent memory.