Andy Farrell speaks to the media after being named British and Irish Lions head coach for their tour of Australia in 2025. (0:46)

British and Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell is confident the Wallabies will overcome their woes and "get it right" in time for the 2025 tour which he believes will be "huge" for Australian sport.

Englishman Farrell, who's overseen Ireland's path to the top of world rugby, was on Thursday unveiled as the man to take the reins of one of the British Isles' most esteemed sporting roles for the three-Test series on Wallabies' turf.

And though Australian rugby has been in complete turmoil amid the farce over coach Eddie Jones's short, woeful reign and an unprecedentedly early World Cup exit, Farrell is sure they'll rebound big-time for the series.

"I know Australia more than most - the Australian psyche, personnel, what it's like to tour there," said Farrell as he reflected on a career as a dual rugby league and union star player and coach, which has seen him tackling Aussie opposition since 1994 when he helped Wigan beat the Broncos in Brisbane in the World Club Challenge.

Australia looks dejected at full-time following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 40-6 defeat against Wales. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

"I've grown up in Australia quite a bit as far as my career is concerned, and I know that what this tour will mean to Australians.

"When a tour comes round in Australia only once every 12 years in and you're lucky enough as a Wallabies player to be part of that, it's got to be extra special.

"So this is going to be a huge moment for Australia. I know the journey over the last wee while as far as Australian rugby is concerned needs a little bit of repair ... but I know that they're gonna get it right because it means so much.

"2025 is going to be a massive year for Australian sport with the Lions coming over."

Farrell, who'll continue to coach Ireland, was asked about Australia's rugby struggles and how they are currently still without a coach after Jones's resignation.

But he felt they would "get it right" because of the quality of the names of possible Wallabies' coaches being touted and because he knew first-hand "the type of personnel and quality of player and athlete that they've got."

He hasn't forgotten Ireland's hard-fought 13-10 win over Australia in November 2022 in Dublin.

"It was one of the toughest games that we've we faced in our last few years, certainly at home," he said.

Former Welsh wing wizard Ieuan Evans, part of the panel which selected Farrell, said the rugby league legend's appointment had put the Lions in a great position to win back-to-back series in Australia.

In 2013, Farrell, now 48, was assistant to Lions' coach Warren Gatland as they carved out a 2-1 win, but now he's taking the reins from the New Zealander who's been at the helm for the last three tours.

Eleven years ago, Farrell gave his celebrated, tub-thumping speech before the Sydney decider, urging his players to hit new heights "because there is no tomorrow". The Lions responded to his call with a 41-16 win.

"I've probably grown up a little bit since then - I'm probably not as dramatic!" Farrell smiled on Thursday.

"2013 lit something inside me that made me think, 'I need to get back involved with this'. So to be chosen as head coach is magical," he said.