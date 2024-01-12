Andy Farrell speaks to the media after being named British and Irish Lions head coach for their tour of Australia in 2025. (0:46)

Open Extended Reactions

England prop Mako Vunipola has announced his retirement from international rugby.

The 32-year-old's decision calls time on a Test career which saw him win 79 caps. He also won nine caps for the British & Irish Lions, playing in nine successive Test matches across the 2013, 2017 and 2021 tours.

- From 'hurt arena' to 'cultural architect,' Andy Farrell was destined to lead the Lions

He will continue to play for club side Saracens but Vunipola leaves behind a superb legacy as one of the finest props to play for England.

His spell at loose-head for the national team started in 2012 and he ended up playing 11 years in the front-row where he won the Grand Slam in 2016 and further Six Nations titles in 2017 and 2020.

Vunipola was also part of the England squad which reached the final of the 2019 World Cup alongside his brother Billy.

Mako Vunipola earned 79 caps for England and is one of the finest props to have played for his country. Ben Whitley/PA Images via Getty Images

"It's been an honour to have represented my country but all good things must come to an end," Vunipola said on Instagram. "The time has come to step away now. There have been lots of highs and lows.

"Would love to thank everyone who have helped me along the way. To my wife Alex Vunipola thank you for taking care of our family and all your support. Words don't do it justice.

"To my parents I'm eternally grateful for all you have sacrificed for me to be here. Malo aupito and Ofa atu. God is good."

Vunipola becomes the fourth player to announce their international retirement in the past three months. Courtney Lawes, Ben Youngs and Jonny May all retired from Test duty after the Rugby World Cup.