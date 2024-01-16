Open Extended Reactions

Louis Rees-Zammit has left Gloucester and Wales with immediate effect to pursue a career in the NFL. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

One of rugby union's brightest stars Louis Rees-Zammit has decided to leave the sport and pursue a career in the NFL, joining the league's International Player Pathway, it was announced on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who will be stepping back from Gloucester and Wales duty, has accepted an invitation to join the player pathway with a view to earn a spot on a NFL roster.

The NFL's International Player Pathway was incepted in 2017, with success stories such as Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata (Australia) and Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (Germany) carving out places on NFL rosters.

"Opting to step away from international rugby on the eve of the Six Nations has been a painstaking decision, but I am extremely excited to take up a once in a lifetime opportunity to pursue a new challenge," Rees-Zammit said in a statement.