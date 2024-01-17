Open Extended Reactions

England have named Jamie George as captain for the Six Nations but there is no spot in the squad for Kyle Sinckler or Billy Vunipola, it was announced on Wednesday.

The squad includes just 17 of the 34 players who appeared in the World Cup with Steve Borthwick naming Exeter's Immanuel Feyi-Waboso as one of seven uncapped players included in the 36-man training group.

It is a revamped group for the Six Nations with Joe Marler and Ellis Genge both making the cut despite being injury doubts in the lead up to the tournament but the big-name omissions are tight-head Sinckler and No. 8 Vunipola who were both part of the squad which reached the World Cup semifinal last year.

Borthwick's squad has a new look to it with Feyo-Waboso included despite overtures from Wales. The other uncapped players are versatile forward Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), flanker Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), centre Oscar Beard (Harlequins), centre Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), winger Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks) and fly-half Fin Smith (Northampton Saints).

The group will be skippered by George, who takes on the honour from Owen Farrell who decided to step back from international duty to prioritise his and his family's mental wellbeing.

Jamie George has been named as the new England captain in the absence of Owen Farrell who stepped back from internationals after the World Cup. David Rogers/Getty Images

"When I asked Jamie to be captain for this forthcoming series, I could sense his excitement and pride at being asked to lead his country," Borthwick said. "I am delighted that he has accepted the role.

"Jamie has been a respected leader in this group for a number of years now. With 85 England caps to his name, he is a quietly influential character who has an excellent tactical understanding and who sets high standards, whilst building strong relationships with the people around him."

The announcement comes on the day George confirmed his new contract with Saracens.

"Last week Steve asked me to be captain for the upcoming Six Nations and I accepted with huge gratitude and enthusiasm," George said. "I love playing rugby for England. I hope that everyone has seen how much it means to me, I have never shied away from that.

"I am so excited about where this team can go and bringing the fans on that journey with us is something that I care about deeply.

"I believe I'm at the stage of my career where I can give my all to the captaincy and give my best on the pitch. I don't underestimate the challenge ahead.

"Owen is a fantastic motivator and tactician, and we will undoubtedly miss his leadership. But I have got brilliant people around me, many of whom have won major tournaments, and utilising the great experience we have within the group is going to be crucial.

"The squad is in a great place to build off some really strong performances at the Rugby World Cup and I look forward to getting started and welcoming some new faces to camp."

England do have injury concerns ahead of the Six Nations with George Martin named as someone who is joining the camp to go through rehabilitation along with Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers), Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks) and Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers).

"Building on the foundations of what the England team achieved in the Rugby World Cup, I have selected a squad that provides strong continuity and experience, whilst at the same time providing an opportunity to develop the talent of a number of new and less experienced players," Borthwick said.

"I would particularly like to congratulate the new faces who have their first chance in an England squad, and very much look forward to seeing how that young talent can play an important part in ensuring that England continue to develop our game and move forward.

"The Six Nations is a tremendously entertaining and hugely competitive competition. This year will be no different, and as we prepare for the challenge which awaits us against Italy in Rome, this squad will come together next week for a training camp in Girona."

England's 36-player training squad

Forwards:

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens - captain), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby), Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints), Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs:

Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)