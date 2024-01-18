Open Extended Reactions

Former Ireland head coach and All Blacks assistant coach Joe Schmidt is expected to be announced as new the Wallabies boss in coming days, it's been reported.

Close to three months after Eddie Jones sensationally quit the role following a horror World Cup campaign that saw the Wallabies fail to reach the quarterfinals for the first time, Rugby Australia is said to have signed the New Zealander as the new head coach according to reports in the Sydney Morning Herlad and the Roar.

While expressions of interest for the coaching role closed on Friday, it's been well known RA have been keen on Schmidt since Jones' resignation, with the signing of new High-Performance director Peter Horne and David Nucifora in an advisory role providing an obvious connection with the coach after he worked with both with World Rugby and Ireland respectively.

New Zealand assistant coach Joe Schmidt before the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The former head coach of Ireland from 2013 to 2019, the New Zealander led the team to three Six Nations crowns, including a 2018 grand slam, before he stepped away from his role to work in World Rugby's high-performance team. He later took on the role as an All Blacks selector before becoming part of Ian Foster's coaching set up in 2022.

His signing sets up a mouthwatering clash with British and Irish Lions boss Andy Farrell, Schmidt's former Ireland assistant coach.

It's also been reported several senior players have already been made aware of Schmidt's signing via a phone call on Wednesday night.

Schmidt will become the third New Zealander to take on the Wallabies gig, following Robbie Deans and Dave Rennie into the role with Rennie unceremoniously dumped from the position less than 12 month from the World Cup.

Who Schmidt brings in as his assistants in unknown, but the 58-year-old will have plenty on his hands bringing the Wallabies back together after last year's horror performances and as they build towards the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour and a home World Cup in 2027.