Australian rugby fans have called on Rugby Australia [RA] to begin contracting school-aged talent in order to stem the flow of future stars turning to NRL and invest in stronger pathways, according to survey results released on Monday.

The independent survey has shown just how far the sport and the sporting body has fallen in the eyes of fans over the last 12 months, with a majority of respondents saying they believed RA was doing a poor job managing the sport in Australia and 23% believing the code will be in a worse position in 12 months' time.

The survey by Freshwater Strategy, which was opened in December and was filled out by just under 1000 respondents, reinforced the many issues that continue to plaguing the sport, including serious concerns that surround the code's poor pathway systems.

Battling to retain talent over the years, rugby has seen many young potential stars turn their back on the code including Angus Crichton and Joseph Suaali'i (who will return to the game in 2025) and instead pick up contracts in the NRL, in response a majority of responders said they supported the idea of signing school-aged players on exclusive and paid contracts to prevent them leaving. However, RA's dire financial situation -- the governing body recently took on an $80m debt facility -- makes such a decision hard to envision.

Angus Crichton was a rising star school boy talent who signed with the NRL Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Meanwhile, over 70% of respondents remarked their dissatisfaction with Australia's current grassroots program, while 60% agreed the sport was heading in the wrong direction and many had little interest in due to a lack of Wallabies success.

According to one respondent the "game has become so boring compared to the NRL" while another said their major concern for the code was "a lack of strategic direction to consolidate the base and grow the sport".

For many respondents a desire for RA to support the grassroots and create stronger pathways was a more important priority than turning the Wallabies around, with over 87% at odds with former RA chairman Hamish McLennan's push to sign NRL talent to prop up the Wallabies.

There was also plenty of cynicism around future Wallabies performances with two-thirds believing the side would fail to win the series against the British & Irish Lions in 2025.

As rugby continues to compete in a bloated sporting market in Australia, the fight for viewers has ramped up; but over a third of respondents said they failed to watch rugby due to the cost of subscription services while many complained there simply wasn't enough rugby fixtures; 30% blamed the lack of Australian success.

The overwhelming majority of those surveys supported introducing more professional fixtures to the calendar with the 15-round Super Rugby Pacific season clearly not satisfying fans' needs in comparison to NRL's 27-round season.

Interestingly, 51% of responders believe RA have spent too much time focusing on social causes and issues off the field instead of supporting the code, demonstrating how far the Israel Folau sacking and ensuing lawsuit deeply divided the game in Australia.

In one of the few positives revealed by the survey, the overwhelming majority agreed RA made the right decision to sack Hamish McLennan, so too Eddie Jones' decision to stand down as Wallabies coach. In fact, a clear majority hold both Jones and McLennan responsible for the Wallabies' poor Rugby World Cup performance in 2023.