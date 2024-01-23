Open Extended Reactions

Wallabies hooker Dave Porecki has resisted the chance for a free shot at Rugby Australia, instead preferring to draw the positives from a wretched Rugby World Cup as he prepares to enter the next phase of his professional career.

News that Porecki had committed to both NSW Waratahs and the Wallabies until the end of 2026 was confirmed on Tuesday, the hooker having signed a two-year extension that will see him remain a vital cog of Australia's run to the British & Irish Lions series and beyond.

Porecki's extension is an early piece of good news for new Australia coach Joe Schmidt, the Kiwi who will attempt to pick up the pieces from the rubble that Eddie Jones left in 2023.

The hooker found himself in the centre of that mess, having been promoted to captain - the Wallabies sixth under Jones in just seven Tests - with Porecki left to sit alongside the now-departed coach and explain where it all went wrong after losses to both Fiji and Wales - the latter a 40-6 hammering that ultimately ended their World Cup campaign at the pool stage for the first time in Australian rugby history.

But a new year brings new hope, and Porecki, while admitting he did take time to process the Wallabies' World Cup horror show, says he also sought out the silver linings of the unmitigated six-week disaster.

"I won't lie, it was frustrating," Porecki told a small media contingent including ESPN on Tuesday afternoon in Sydney. "But at the same time, you've got to take the positives where you can, otherwise I'll look back on that sort of period in my life and I don't want to look at that as a waste; I want to look at that as an opportunity for us to take learnings as a group and for me to take learnings as a player as well, and I did that.

"Some of that might be what not to do in the future. But for me, I was very, very reflective over the eight weeks into what can I take out of this that's a positive to lead on to the next couple of years as a rugby player and just generally in life."

While other players like Len Ikitau and Quade Cooper - who were both overlooked for the World Cup - and Andrew Kellaway, have verbalized their frustrations around Jones' tenure, Porecki opted not to publicly air any individual grievances.

Dave Porecki says he has tried to find the lessons from Australia's failed Rugby World Cup campaign OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images

He did however reveal that he "gave them everything, I was open and honest" in regard to a Rugby Australia review, both as a player and in his role as Rugby Union Players Association president.

Pushed on the specifics of his feedback, Porecki again remain tight-lipped.

"Oh, I would probably say that's more within the players, not so much the media."

One positive Porecki and other Wallabies have found after the World Cup mire is an early return to preseason compared with other years.

Typically, Australia's leading Wallabies would enjoy at least a six-week break after the conclusion of the spring tour in late November, but given their World Cup campaign officially came to and end on Oct. 7, they instead returned to training with their Super Rugby franchises in December, rather than January.

After a rough start to 2023 that saw the Waratahs win just one of their first six games, Porecki is hopeful the extra few weeks' preparation will hold him and the team in good stead for 2024.