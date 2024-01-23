Open Extended Reactions

Twickenham was vandalised with red paint and "Free Gaza" spray-painted on the walls on Tuesday morning after a protest against a military vehicles event being held at the stadium.

Protestors gathered outside the home of English rugby on Monday and shouted "RFU is covered in Palestinian blood" as the convention got underway.

The stadium was then graffitied in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Protest group Palestine Action claimed responsibility for the act.

Twickenham was covered in red paint by protestors on Tuesday morning. Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images

International Armoured Vehicles -- a three-day convention -- claims to be the "world's premier meeting ground for the Armoured Vehicles Community," with Israel-based military technology company Elbit Systems Ltd. among those attending the event.

Around 1,000 delegates from 40 countries are expected to attend the event at the stadium.

Anti-war posters were held by protestors and included slogans such as "Drop goals not bombs" and "Tanks out of Twickenham."

In a statement the RFU confirmed police are looking into the incident.

"The Metropolitan Police are investigating after red paint was sprayed on the side of Twickenham Stadium. Enquiries are ongoing," an RFU spokesperson said.