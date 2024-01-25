        <
          'Called him back five times': Brushed by Eddie, Wilson buoyed for 2024 after Baa Baas

          Where does Schmidt's Wallabies appointment leave McKellar?

          The ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss Joe Schmidt's appointment as Wallabies coach and what it means for current Leicester boss Dan McKellar.

          Sam Bruce, Deputy Editor, espn.com.au Jan 24, 2024
          Few Australian rugby players have had their Wallabies credentials picked apart in recent times like Harry Wilson.

          After bursting onto the scene in 2020 when he made his Test debut under Dave Rennie, Wilson has largely been overlooked despite strong form for Queensland Reds in Super Rugby Pacific, including topping the charts for ball carries in each of the past two seasons.

          The Gunnedah-born back-rower played just one Test in 2022, before Eddie Jones went into radio silence midway through last year after initially providing Wilson with feedback he says was helping him improve.

          "Throughout the Super Rugby season they were really good, I was getting consistent feedback which was something that I enjoyed and I think it helped me throughout the season quite a bit," Wilson told ESPN from Ballymore, where the Reds are continuing to prepare for the season under new coach Les Kiss.

          "But I really only did that first camp [in April] and then when I they announced that second squad I had a missed call [from Jones]; I called him back about five times and then I didn't get any messages from there. So my dealings with him were quite shallow, there weren't much at all.

          "And I probably felt for a few of the other boys who I thought should have been there [at the World Cup] but then ended up being on the Baa Baas trip, which was awesome to have them there, but it would have been better to see them in gold."

          Wilson's experiences with a hard-to-nail-down Jones have become an all-too-familiar footnote to the now-former Wallabies coach's annus horribilis - one when Australian rugby plunged to even deeper depths.

          Quade Cooper, Michael Hooper, Len Ikitau and Andrew Kellaway are among those to have shared their frustrations from either inside or outside the squad, while former Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan also followed Jones to the exit door - albeit not voluntarily.

          But amidst the drama and pain, including his own World Cup dream being dashed, Wilson was able to find the silver lining, or linings plural, first in the form of a return to club rugby with Hospital Cup winners Brothers and then a six-week tour of the U.K. with the Barbarians.

          "I honestly loved it. It was six weeks through the UK - I had never been there or Europe - which was awesome," Wilson said. "And being coached by Jason Gilmore, who is someone that I love working with and have been coached by quite a bit in the past, also Laurie Fisher, Berrick Barnes and Nathan Grey, it was awesome to learn from them.

          "And then six weeks with 10 Japanese boys and another 15 Australian blokes - it was a trip of a lifetime, I honestly had so much fun. And playing the English brand of footy was cool, it's so different to what we play; especially with us playing Baa Baas footy and throwing the ball around, while they were kicking a lot more and had some bigger bodies. It was really good fun, I loved it."

          While the Wallabies were battling in out in the heat of southern France, seeing skipper Will Skelton and prop Taniela Tupou go down with training injuries, and then slumping to defeats by Wales and Fiji, which ultimately ended Australia's Rugby World Cup campaign at the pool stage for the first time, Australia's Barbarians contingent was enjoying everything the famed invitational team has to offer.

          But it wasn't just off the field where Wilson said he benefited, the No. 8 the latest non-Brumbies player to rave about the coaching of Laurie Fisher and how it has set him on the course of improvement in 2024.

          "Not just there [at the breakdown], just his rugby knowledge is pretty cool," Wilson said of Fisher's acumen. "When he was coaching us there, obviously he was doing us forwards and the breakdown work, but just defensively, some of the little cues I got from him were things I'd never thought of, you could really tell how well he knows the game. And the breakdown drills you do at training, they're all so relevant.

          "And then when he reviews the game - and I know on a Baa Baas trip he wouldn't review the game as much as he would for the other teams he coaches - but he was so thorough, you take so much out of every meeting. So it was really cool to be coached by him for the six weeks there and I felt I learned a lot."

          Wilson knows the biggest improvement he must make comes on the defensive side of the ball. While his work on the carry is as good as any in Super Rugby, so too his linking and support play, he has not been able to impact matches when the Reds are without the pill.

          He is confident that can change in 2024, as he further beds down Fisher's pointers under new Reds defence coach Brad Davis.

          "[Defence] is definitely a big focus for this year, and it has been in other years as well. But my biggest change is when you tackle is to whack them a bit harder," Wilson explained. "But also technically, which is where I learned a lot from Laurie, is when you go in with the mindset of trying to whack someone, it's better when you do it with your feet, leg drive; so much of it is more than just your mindset or your initial hit.

          "So for me it's [defence] been a big work-on and having Brad this year at the Reds, it's been really good to work with him and I feel as if it's in a pretty good place at the moment. But again, that's just preseason, and we'll know more once we're out there taking on the other teams. But it is definitely a part of my game that I want to improve on, and if I can show some decent improvement there it's only going to help my future ambitions."

          Wilson says there are similarities between Kiss and former Reds coach Brad Thorn, under whom the back-rower made his Super Rugby debut in 2020, in that both men genuinely care for each of their players and engage them about life off the field just as much as on it.

          But Wilson also spoke of a new game plan, or at least one that will allow the Reds to utilize the clear strengths of their squad.

          "It will be a very up-tempo, attractive style of footy. With our team, the backline, it's something that we really want to unleash, and even with our forward pack we believe that we've all got the skills to play an up-tempo game, too.

          "So I'm sure we'll surprise a few teams with the way we play and hopefully it's successful. It's been going well at training, but obviously that's only training, but it's been fun and something that everyone is buying into."

          Wilson agrees that with Wallabies Tate McDermott, Fraser McReight, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Suliasi Vunivalu and James O'Connor, as well as co-captain Liam Wright, Josh Flook, Jock Campbell and others, the Reds haven't delivered on the quality at their disposal.

          Queensland have no excuse not to be hitting their straps and Wilson says the hard work is happening to make sure they do realise that potential at the start of the "new era for Queensland" under Kiss.

          "Definitely [we've underperformed], we've had a pretty solid playing group now for about five years, there hasn't been too many changes, we've had a fair few big ins," Wilson told ESPN.

          "And I think Wrongers [Wright] said it last week, that we haven't gotten close to our ceiling, and I honestly believe that's the best way to describe it. But again, that's up to us to perform.

          "The few people we have in, Jeff [Toomaga-Allen] and Alex Hodgman, Cormac [Daly], another second-rower we've brought in, I feel as though our tight five is really solid now, and I feel as though our backline and our back-row have always been strengths of ours. So I'm pretty excited this year to see how far we can go and we definitely haven't gotten anywhere near where we want to be, and we know we're all good footy players.

          "It's pretty exciting, we're sitting here at the end of January, everything's all good now, but once the season hits it will be good to see how we go. I can't wait to see how we go this year."

          One of the most popular players in Australian rugby, despite his recent Wallabies omissions, Wilson is contracted through 2025. He, like every other player in Australian rugby, has a new coach to impress in Joe Schmidt.

          After Jones stopped picking up the phone, Wilson now has a clean slate and a fresh outlook from which to gaze upon 2024 with a modicum of optimism - buoyed by the experience of his time in black and white.

          "I would say that last year I got some awesome rugby experience in the second half of the year, playing with Brothers in club rugby and winning the premiership, and then going on the Baa Baas trip; it really showed me how good of a game rugby is and why I love it," Wilson said when asked why he could produce the best version of himself in 2024.

          "I feel as if now coming back to the Reds with a new coaching staff and some new players, I feel pretty refreshed and just privileged to do what I get to do every day. I can't wait for this season, I'm super excited, and hopefully I can use the experiences of last year to play some better footy this year."