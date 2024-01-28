The ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss Joe Schmidt's appointment as Wallabies coach and what it means for current Leicester boss Dan McKellar. (3:18)

Australia have been forced to settle for silver medals in the men's and women's finals at the Perth Sevens, but both have improved their overall positions in the series.

The women were upset 19-14 by Ireland while the men were demolished 31-5 by series leaders Argentina, who were playing in a sixth straight final.

Both Australian teams were hoping to win on home soil for the first time since Sydney in 2018.

Despite the final defeats at a sold out HBF Park, Australia still had a productive weekend.

The women increased their lead at the top of the ladder from six to 12 points and the men moved up from sixth to third, just behind Fiji on points differential. But they are 14 points behind runaway leaders Argentina.

The women led 5-0 early but Ireland, who had lost 29 straight games to Australia, rallied to break a 14-14 deadlock. With a minute and a half to go, Eve Higgins burrowed over the line for the go ahead try.

Australia captain Charlotte Caslick scored the opening try but received a yellow card later in the half, continuing Australia's poor disciplinary record through the tournament.

Siblings Teagan and Maddison Levi were sent off, though the former was available for the final and contributed a try and two conversions.

Bienne Terita, who starred through the tournament, suffered a leg injury early in the 24-7 semi-final win over the United States earlier on Sunday.

"We have gone through a lot of adversity this weekend but super proud of this young bunch," Australian player Sharni Smale told Stan Sport.