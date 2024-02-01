The ESPN Scrum Reset team discuss Joe Schmidt's appointment as Wallabies coach and what it means for current Leicester boss Dan McKellar. (3:18)

The All Blacks will play 14 Tests in Scott Robertson's first season in charge, including a match against Fiji in southern California.

The Fiji clash in San Diego on July 19 comes a week after the All Blacks wrap up a two-Test series against England at Eden Park in Auckland.

The World Cup finalists kick off their 2024 schedule against Steve Borthwick's England in Dunedin on July 6 under the roofed Forsyth Barr stadium.

They later open their Rugby Championship title defence with back-to-back home Tests against Argentina in Wellington on Aug. 10 and Eden Park a week later.

They will travel for back-to-back Tests against world champions South Africa in Johannesburg (Aug. 31) and Cape Town (Sept. 7).

"We are playing up on the Highveld at Ellis Park and then down to Cape Town - they are iconic Tests and I know a lot of Kiwis will be excited about that," Robertson said in a statement.

Fiji's Frank Lomani throws a pass during Fiji's Rugby World Cup 2023 quarterfinal against England in Marseille Dan Mullan/Getty Images

"It is a great chance to find out about ourselves against the world champions."

After playing Australia in Sydney (Sept. 21) and Wellington (Sept. 28) to round off the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks kick off their northern hemisphere tour against Japan in Yokohama on Oct 26.

They close the season with November internationals against England at Twickenham on Nov. 2, Ireland (Nov. 9), France (Nov. 16) and Italy (Nov. 23).