Open Extended Reactions

England have named uncapped Fraser Dingwall and Ethan Roots in their starting team for Saturday's Six Nations rugby clash with Italy in Rome, while there are three further players who could make their Test debuts from the bench.

Northampton's Dingwall starts at inside centre and Exeter's Roots is at blindside flanker, with uncapped back-row trio Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), fly-half Fin Smith (Northampton) and winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter) on the bench.

- Six Nations preview: New faces, old rivalries will define championship

"Winning a first cap for your country is always a very special occasion," England coach Steve Borthwick said. "We're delighted for the debutants who have all worked incredibly hard to get themselves selected in the 23 to face Italy. I know Saturday will be a very proud moment for the players and their families.

"My message to them this week has been to be themselves, to grasp their opportunity, and to play with the strengths and skills that deservedly got them selected to a strong Six Nations squad."

Elsewhere, Alex Mitchell was a late injury doubt, but he's passed fit to start at scrum-half, where he'll line up with George Ford at fly-half. In the pack, Jamie George skippers the side in a front-row with Joe Marler and Will Stuart, while Ollie Chessum and Maro Itoje are the locks. Roots is joined in the back-row with Sam Underhill and Ben Earl.

Fraser Dingwall is set to make his international debut in England's Six Nations opener against Italy. Getty

Mitchell steers the team alongside Ford with Dingwall joined by Henry Slade in the centres. Elliot Daly, Tommy Freeman and Freddie Steward complete the back three.

The bench sees the uncapped trio joined by Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Alex Coles and Danny Care.

"After an excellent week's preparation in Girona, we look forward to the challenge of playing Italy in Rome," said Borthwick. "The Azzurri are a dangerous team, with some talented ball carriers and players who like to find space.

"We'll need to make good decisions, keep our discipline, and maintain a level of intensity to our performance from the first whistle to the last."

England: Freddie Steward, Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Fraser Dingwall, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Ethan Roots, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl

Replacements: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Alex Coles, Chandler Cunningham-Smith, Danny Care, Fin Smith, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso